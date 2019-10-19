19 'Grease' Couples Costume Captions For Your Epic Halloween Pics

Do you and your partner "go together like rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong?" Then you might be ready for some Grease-themed costumes for Halloween. Because even though the "Summer Nights" are over and fall is in full swing, you're "Hopelessly Devoted" to each other and are fully prepared to dress up in some seriously cool costumes. If you've found the Danny to your Sandy, you'll need these Grease couples costume captions for all of your epic posts on the 'Gram.

From song puns to memorable movie quotes, you can't go wrong when you're picking a caption for your cute Halloween photos with bae. So what are you waiting for? Grab a leather jacket, a comb, and some hair gel, or put on a poodle skirt and throw your hair in rollers so you can perfectly achieve the iconic looks from this classic film. After all, you don't want to miss out on what could have been an epic costume.

1. "We got a lovin' thing, we gotta feed it right." — Frankie Valli, "Grease"

2. "Peachy keen, jellybean." — Rizzo, Grease

3. "Hopelessly devoted to you." — Olivia Newton-John, "Hopelessly Devoted to You"

4. "Tell me about it, stud." — Olivia Newton-John, Grease

5. "You're the one that I want." — John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, "You're The One That I Want"

6. "Doody, how do I look? Like a beautiful blonde pineapple!" — Frenchy and Doody, Grease

7. "Somehow, someway, our two worlds will be one." — John Travolta, "Sandy"

8. "Eat your heart out." — Rizzo, Grease

9. "Summer days drifting away to oh oh the summer nights." — John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, "Summer Nights"

10. "It doesn't matter if you win or lose, it's what you do with your dancin' shoes." — Vince, Grease

11. "We go together like rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong." — John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, "We Go Together"

12. "That's cool baby, you know how it is, rockin' and rollin' and what not." — Danny, Grease

13. "Blue moon, now I'm no longer alone, without a dream in my heart, without a love of my own." — Sha Na Na, "Blue Moon"

14. "The rules are... there ain't no rules!" — Leo, Scorpions member, Grease

15. "Those chords remind me of the night that I first fell in love to those magic changes." — Sha Na Na, "Those Magic Changes"

16. "That's my name, baby, don't wear it out." — Danny, Grease

17. "Born to hand jive baby." — Sha Na Na, "Born To Hand Jive"

18. "I'm so full of love, as any fool can see. 'Cause ages up above, have hung the moon on me." — Cindy Bullens and Louis St. Louis, "Mooning"

19. "'There are worse things I could do' than match with you on Halloween."

Putting together these fun Grease costumes will be well-worth it for a night the two of you won't forget. So have fun with your main boo, snap some pics, and pair them with any of these captions.