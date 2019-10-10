It's no secret that Mean Girls is such a quotable movie. For my friends and I — and I'm sure many other people as well — this iconic movie is a joy to watch year-round. There are quotes that can apply to pretty much every situation under the sun: "You go Glen Coco!" is perfect for whenever your friend does something awesome, and "That's why her hair is so big." can be prime for post-hair appointment #content. But what you might not know is that there are a ton of Mean Girls quotes for Halloween captions that are totally grool.

Some of the movie's most notable quotes, like "On Wednesdays we wear pink!" and "That is so fetch!" are perfect to accompany all of your Halloween snaps. And of course, there are the few quotes from the movie that are actually about Halloween (like "I'm a mouse. Duh.") that would work as well. Regardless of what your costume may be, you'll be sure to find a quote from this incredible movie that completely epitomizes how stoked you are for Halloween.

Read on for some Mean Girls quotes that will work as your Instagram captions for Halloween. (Because your costume is definitely going to be so fetch.)

Paramount Pictures

If you and your squad are all decked out in pink:

1. "On Wednesdays we wear pink!" (Feel free to change this one to any day of the week Halloween falls on.)

If you're wearing a wig:

2. "Nice wig, Janis. What's it made of?"

3. "My grandma takes her wig off when she's drunk."

If you're in a Roman Empire-inspired costume:

4. "Why should Caesar just get to stomp around like a giant while the rest of us try not to get smushed under his big feet?"

If you're dressed up as an athlete:

5. "You're wearing sweatpants. It's Monday." (Feel free to change this one to any day of the week Halloween falls on.)

For pics of your Halloween party snacks:

6. "Do you wanna do something fun? Wanna go to Taco Bell?"

If you're dressed up as something spooky:

7. "'Why are you dressed so scary?' 'It's Halloween.'"

If you're dressed up as Regina George:

8. "I'm sorry that people are so jealous of me... but I can't help it that I'm popular."

9. "Oh my God, I love your skirt! Where did you get it?"

Paramount Pictures

If you're dressed up as, well, a mouse:

10. "I'm a mouse. Duh."

If you're wearing a zombie or mummy costume:

11. "I have really bad breath in the morning."

If your costume character is a "cool mom" (like Lorelai Gilmore from Gilmore Girls or Helen Parr, aka Elastigirl from The Incredibles):

12. "I'm not like a *regular* mom, I'm a *cool* mom."

If you're dressed up as an alien:

13. "I love her. She's like a Martian!"

If you're dressed up like one of The Plastics:

14. "Cold, shiny, hard, plastic."

For any cute pics of you in your costume:

15. "That is so fetch."

16. "Grool."