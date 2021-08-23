Riverdale Fans Are Convinced Betty Will Get Pregnant This Season

Season 5 of Riverdale has already thrown a ton of wild twists at fans, but a new theory has some believing the biggest shock of the season won’t have to do with aliens or mothmen. Amid all the supernatural chaos, the relationships between the Core Four are more complicated than ever, which has given rise to growing theory that a Riverdale baby could be on the way. In particular, all eyes are on Betty, as recent hints have fans wondering if Betty will get pregnant in Riverdale Season 5. To spice up the speculation even more, fans believe the baby’s father will be Archie, not Jughead.

The Barchie baby theory was first ignited when showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a cast photo confirming production on Season 5 had wrapped in early June. Aguirre-Sacasa concluded the post with a string of emojis teasing the second half of Season 5, and one emoji definitely stood out among the rest: a blonde pregnant woman emoji.

That one emoji got the whole fandom speculating about Betty possibly becoming pregnant at the end of this season, but in yet another twist, it seems more likely that Archie will be the baby’s father rather than Betty’s longtime BF Jughead. After all, Betty and Jughead are estranged after the seven-year time jump, whereas Betty and Archie were quick to rekindle their high school flirtation once they returned to Riverdale as adults. They even took things to the next level and started sleeping together as friends with benefits, but soon decided to just remain friends.

The CW

It sounds like Barchie’s romance is not over yet, though. Aguirre-Sacasa fueled the baby rumors even more in an interview with CBS 8, in which he promised fans would see a “different facet” of Betty and Archie’s relationship towards the end of Season 5. “We do explore another facet of Betty and Archie being together that's different from just friends, that's different from being friends with benefits,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “I'll leave it to you to speculate on what that different facet is, but it is coming. It is coming.”

The showrunner echoed his comments about an upcoming Barchie twist in an interview with TVLine: “Betty and Archie’s story isn’t over yet, and their relationship does deepen, especially as we enter the last stretch of episodes.”

Those quotes paired with that pregnant blonde woman emoji have pretty much convinced a portion of the fandom that Betty and Archie will become parents at the end of Season 5. All that’s left to do now is wait to see if it actually happens or not. Keep your eyes peeled for any clues as Riverdale Season 5 releases new episodes Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.