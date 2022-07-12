Sydney Sweeney’s IG Reaction To Her (Multiple) Emmy Noms Was Inspiring

I’m not crying! You are. On Tuesday, July 12, nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards were announced, including two for Sydney Sweeney. The impressive double-nominations were for her work in two critically acclaimed HBO series. She’s up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing Cassie Howard in Euphoria and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for playing Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus. I’ve never, ever been happier to see her get the recognition she deserves.

Starring in two of the most hyped series of the year and getting nominated for both? Ya, it really is Sweeney’s world, and she wasted no time in expressing her happiness over the recognition. The star reflected on the well-deserved nomination in a heartfelt Instagram post, where she showed an emotional video of her calling her mom.

In the short clip, Sweeney is seated in a car with a beaming smile. With her phone pressed to her ear, it wasn’t long until a voice could be heard saying, “Congratulations.” Sweeney responded to the sweet opener with “mom,” before breaking down in tears.

The brief conversation is so heartwarming, and you can sense just how elated and speechless Sweeney is about her nomination. The video ends with the actor checking her phone and telling her mom, “Everyone's calling. I'll call you back.”

In the photo carousel, she included the infamous shot of her Euphoria character, Cassie, crying in front of a floral backdrop. She also added a stylish photo of her The White Lotus character, Olivia, to round out the post.

Her caption was just as heartfelt as the clip. “What a morning! thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations! It’s an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I’m so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that’s been apart of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!” she wrote

HerEuphoria co-star, Zendaya, cheered her on in the comment section. “YEEESSS SYD!!!!!! Congratulations,” she wrote with a pink, double heart and shooting star emoji. Queen Zendaya also earned several Emmy noms Tuesday morning, including for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria. The emotionally gripping HBO series was also nominated for one of the biggest awards: Outstanding Drama Series.

Talk about wins all around. Here’s to hoping these two stars sweep their categories.