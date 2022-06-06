Euphoria's Sydney Reignited Cassie & Maddy's Beef At The MTV Awards

Euphoria won big at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The hit HBO series took home four awards this year, including Best Fight for the infamous confrontation between Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) during the Season 2 finale earlier this year. Sweeney accepted the golden popcorn award during the June 5 show, and her speech may have just restarted Cassie and Maddy’s feud.

In the Season 2 finale, which aired Feb. 27, Cassie interrupts her school’s play to mock her younger sister and playwright Lexi (Maude Apatow); however, Maddy chases Cassie off the stage and physically attacks her. The two take their fight into the school hallways, and the scene immediately went viral. Of course, it was no surprise Cassie and Maddy won Best Fight at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. This feud is a popular meme.

While Alexa didn’t attend the awards show, Sweeney accepted the golden popcorn statue and made a bold statement. “I wish Alexa was here so that she could thank the amazing fans that we have because you all are so incredible,” she said. “But I have to be honest, Maddie might have gotten the last punch, but Cassie has never, ever been happier.”

Of course, Sweeney referenced Cassie’s iconic “never, ever been happier” quote from the third episode of Season 2 when she tells Maddy that she’s in love with her friend’s ex-boyfriend, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi).

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

During her speech, Sweeney also thanked the show’s many fans. “Without you, this would not be possible,” she said. “So thank you for loving characters that might be hard to love sometimes because we do this for you, and we love you.”

Euphoria beat out huge blockbusters for the title of Best Fight, including Black Widow, Free Guy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The series was also recognized for Best Show, Best Performance In A Show (for Zendaya’s portrayal of Rue), and Here For The Hookup.

Cassie and Maddy’s fallout will almost certainly be a major storyline in Season 3. With no date announced for a season premiere, Sydney’s speech is the final word...for now.