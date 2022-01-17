Buckle Up, Euphoria Fans, Because We're Getting Nate's Dad's Backstory

Season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria is already shaping up to be a wild ride. The second season of the series premiered on Jan. 9, with a chaotic party episode that left fans reeling. There’s been more fights, hookups, and angst in the first two episodes than ever before, and it looks like things are only getting more intense from here on out. The promo clip for Euphoria Season 2, Episode 3 will leave you shook, so get ready.

One of the key themes of Season 2 so far has centered around Rue (portrayed by Zendaya) facing her demons. In the third episode promo, she continues to do so, as it appears Jules will finally find out her girlfriend has been secretly using again with her new bestie Elliot. And Nate’s toxicity once again takes center stage as he ignores Cassie in the hallway, despite sleeping with her in private.

It looks like the real center of the episode, though, will be Nate’s dad Cal Jacobs. The clip shows a young Cal struggling with his feelings for a close friend in high school, promising fans that we will get Cal’s backstory for the first time. Cal isn’t exactly a... popular character among fans, so we’ll just have to wait to see how this backstory goes over.

Regardless of what goes down in Episode 3, it’ll be sure to keep fans on their toes. The show always has since it’s premiere in summer 2019, which made the long wait for Season 2 bittersweet. Thankfully, HBO threw fans a bone, and bridged the gap between the first two seasons with a pair of special episodes.

As for what’s next, Zendaya herself has promised Euphoria fans to expect the unexpected. "It's a very different season, to be honest. I mean, tonally, it's different," she told NBC's Today. "I think it's far more emotional than the first season. Much like the film stock that we use this season, which is also different, it's high contrast, meaning the highs are high, the lows are low. And when it's funny, it's really funny. And when it's painful, it's really painful."