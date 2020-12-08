Euphoria premiered on HBO in summer 2019 and almost instantly became a smash hit. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season, but that wait has been much longer than expected, thanks to Hollywood shutdowns putting Season 2 production on hold. But finally, Euphoria Season 2's release date is drawing near and there’s now a full trailer previewing the new episodes.

As a holdover between Seasons 1 and 2, fans were able to enjoy two Euphoria special episodes to bridge the gap. On Dec. 4, 2020, the first special episode, "Trouble Don't Last Always," was released on HBO Max; it aired on HBO on Dec. 6. The special episode focused on Rue (Zendaya) in the time after the Season 1 finale. The second of the two special episodes, “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob" (which hit HBO Max on Jan. 22, 2021 and HBO on Jan. 24), told Jules' (Hunter Schafer) side of the story since audiences last saw her leave Rue on the train platform in the Season 1 finale.

The two episodes culminated in moving both characters’ stories forward, ultimately revealing that, for now anyway, they are going their separate ways. With those two highly anticipated specials having set the stage for a new round of episodes, here's everything you need to know about Season 2:

Euphoria Season 2 Cast

Fans can expect to see most of the Season 1 cast return for Season 2. Rue's fate was left a bit up in the air in the Season 1 finale, but the first special episode gave fans the chance to check in with her and see that she's alive, although she's not doing so well. The same can be said for Hunter Schafer’s Jules after Part 2.

The rest of the main cast is also expected to return. Maude Apatow will be back as Rue’s friend, Lexi Howard, Sydney Sweeney as Lexi’s older sister, Cassie, and Algee Smith as Cassie’s college boyfriend, McKay. Storm Reid is also back as Rue’s little sister, Gia, and Angus Cloud as Rue’s drug dealer, Fez. Also returning: Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Alexa Demie as his girlfriend, Maddy, and Barbie Ferreira as Kat, another member of their cohort.

In the adult category, Nika King plays Rue’s mother Leslie, and Eric Dane is Nate’s father, Cal. Also, Colman Domingo will be moved from a recurring character to a main one as Ali, Rue’s sponsor.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

The show has added three new faces for Season 2: Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly, and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. The series has not revealed who they play yet.

Euphoria Season 2 Trailer

On Nov. 23, Zendaya tweeted a teaser for Euphoria Season 2. It starts out fun enough, with Rue singing and dancing around her room. But soon it turns hectic, showing flashes of the characters in Season 2 in increasingly intense and sometimes dangerous situations. It’s a wild ride for sure.

The full trailer dropped on Monday, Dec. 20, revealing that a New Year’s Eve party will play a pivotal role in Season 2. The trailer also showed Rue reuniting with Jules after their fallout in the Season 1 finale, as well as Rue toting a large suitcase that seems to be filled with pills she is looking to sell. There’s also some alarming shots of Kat with pills, Maddy contemplating teen pregnancy, and Nate having one of his signature freak-outs.

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date

HBO

Originally, Euphoria Season 2 was scheduled to come out in 2020, but production shutdowns put the season's production on hold. But finally, on Nov. 23, Zendaya tweeted to reveal the new season will drop on HBO on Jan. 9, 2022. Finally!