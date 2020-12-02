Alexa Demie’s Zodiac Sign Makes Her An Engaging Partner

Since the HBO hit Euphoria aired in Jun. 2019, actress Alexa Demie has been making moves like there's no tomorrow. Her vibrant personality, epic style, and impressive acting chops have enchanted fans and made it clear that she's here to stay. Considering Alexa Demie's zodiac sign, it's hardly a surprise that she's got so much sparkling energy. Born on Dec. 11, Demie is a quick-witted and high-spirited Sagittarius.

Sagittarius is a mutable fire sign ruled by Jupiter, which results in an undeniable intensity and passion for charging through life as the flamboyant centaur they were born to be. If you can't handle living a high-energy life and constantly pushing yourself to grow and conquer new challenges, a Sag partner likely won't be a good match for you. Nothing can slow down a Sagittarius with a plan, and there will never be a dull moment with one by your side.

When it comes to keeping it real, few signs can rival the honest and direct way centaurs communicate. They won't mince words, try to protect your feelings, or beat around the bush. For this reason, they give really great advice. However, their delivery can often come off as abrasive, unintentionally alienating the friend or loved one they're trying to help. That's why it's so important they partner with strong individuals who will appreciate their no-nonsense approach to life.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

As extreme optimists who possess an abundant amount of mental energy, their focus is always on seeing the glass half full and analyzing the valuable takeaways from even the worst situations. This skill makes them exceptional leaders. When planning a date for a Sag, you should choose an activity that will allow for plenty of deep and lengthy convos. They tend to lead with their logic (even in love) and are endlessly excited by a challenge. If a Sag likes you, they'll usually want to play the cat and mouse game for a while before stepping up to claim their prize. But don't expect big sentimental or overly emotional displays of affection. Even if there's a volcano of passion erupting inside, the smart Sag prides itself on always staying cool, calm, collected.

One thing's for sure, if you can handle the heat, dating a Sagittarius can be a transformative experience. They have a lot to bring to the table and are ultimately searching for a power couple dynamic where both parties are free to exercise their independence. If this sounds up your alley, then a sassy Sag could be a solid match for you.