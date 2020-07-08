To say Jacob Elordi is kind of private would be a massive understatement. The Aussie actor rarely shares photos on Instagram, gives very few interviews, and seems much more interested in discussing his onscreen characters than who he's dating. (Not that I can blame him.) Of course, the fact that he plays coy just makes fans thirstier for insight into his romantic life. Jacob Elordi's dating history is largely a mystery, but the actor has been romantically linked to plenty of women since landing his breakout role as Noah Flynn in Netflix's The Kissing Booth. The actor may even be currently taken (though Elordi has yet to confirm those rumors himself, which is very #OnBrand).

Though some fans still think that Elordi's “one that got away” was Kissing Booth co-star Joey King, he has moved on since their romance ended in 2019. That’s a good thing, because she has since gotten engaged to producer Steven Piet. Elordi’s latest rumored romance is with Olivia Jade Giannulli, the influencer and daughter of Full House’s Lori Loughlin (and yes, she’s the same Olivia who was at the center of the 2019 college admissions scandal). Here's everything else I know about the actor's slightly secretive relationship history.

Joey King (2017-2019) Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images Elordi first met Joey King on the set of The Kissing Booth in 2017, and it wasn't long before sparks started flying. "Right away we were talking about gross things with each other," King revealed to Bello Mag in May 2018. "But before long I started to realize, 'Hey, I think I kind of like this person!' It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast." A few months later, following The Kissing Booth's Netflix debut, King told The New York Times, "It's exciting for people to know what they saw on screen was real." After nearly two years of dating, the actors decided to go their separate ways. A March 2019 Refinery29 interview referred to Elordi as King's "recent ex," and King admitted the breakup had been tough. "All you can really do at that point is shut your phone off and crawl into your sister's bed and watch Friends with her, because when you're going through something and the world wants to go through it with you or [wants] to get every piece of detail from you about it, it's really difficult," she said. "Some of these things are just meant for you." Fortunately, it seems like the two were amicable enough on the set of The Kissing Booth 2.

Cari Flowers (2019) On June 7, 2019, American model Cari Flowers raised eyebrows after she posted a series of cozy-looking photos with Elordi, including one where she was planting a kiss on the actor's lips. Five days before that, Flowers posted another series of photos captioned "friends in australia!!," with the fifth photo featuring a blurry close-up of a shirtless Elordi. A few days before that, on May 29, she posted a cute pic of herself ("lines still on my face from the nap i apparently took," she captioned it) and tagged Elordi in the photo, suggesting he was the one who took it. Elordi's Euphoria costar Maude Apatow later commented on the photo with "😭❤️." However, Flowers later deleted the June 7 series of photos and untagged Elordi from the May 29 IG pic, so their maybe-relationship was seemingly short-lived. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Elordi and Flowers about the rumored relationship but never heard back.)

Kaia Gerber (2020 - 2021) Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rumors surrounding Elordi and Gerber started in September 2021 after a date at Nobu Malibu on Zendaya’s birthday. (Awk.) The duo continued to spend time together, but avoided confirming their relationship until November 2020 when they shared their Halloween couples costume: Elvis and Priscilla Presley. In November 2021, however, the couple reportedly broke up though the split was “amicable.”

Olivia Jade Giannulli (2021 - ?) Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elordi and Giannulli were first spotted together in December 2021. Later that month, a source told People that the duo was “casually seeing each other.” There have been no reports of a breakup, but it’s still unclear if there was a legit enough relationship to actually warrant a formal split.

Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go re-watch Euphoria for the third time.