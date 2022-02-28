HBO’s hit show Euphoria has proven week to week that no character is immune to the intense drama that happens in the show. While a lot of the situations from the series may not be super relatable to your high school experience, Euphoria quotes about friendship always hit home for you and your BFF. After all, it was Maddy who delivered the iconic “b*tch, you’re my soulmate” line to Cassie in Season 1 that you may quote often to your bestie.

Of course, Season 2 really tested a lot of those close friendships and Maddy and Cassie went from soulmates to fighting over Nate. (Seriously, Nate is not worth it.) However, before all of that unfolded, Maddy Euphoria quotes about her friendship with Cassie were the perfect words to accompany your selfies together. Even Maddy from Euphoria quotes from Season 2 show that despite everything, Cassie still means a lot to her.

The same can be said with Rue Euphoria quotes. Zendaya’s character has truly been through it all, but she has an amazing support system from old friends like Lexi to new friends like Elliot. Whether you’ve got a squad like the one Maddy, Kat, and Cassie have or you’re thinking of just posting a snap with your best friend, these Euphoria quotes for Instagram will make the perfect caption.