Euphoria Quotes About Love For Bittersweet Instagram Captions
“Hello, heart... thought I’d lost you.”
HBO’s hit show Euphoria continues to capture viewers every week with its high-drama plot, memorable characters, and quotes about life, loss, and love that seriously resonate. The show may be about teenagers, but these teens are going through it, and they have a lot of really profound things to say about love that anyone can relate to. Whether you plan to post a few Euphoria quotes about love as a caption on the ‘Gram, or write them down just for your eyes only, there are so many great ones that’ll remind you that love really is a million things.
Here’s the thing: no one on the show is blissfully in love. Even Rue Bennett, who falls for Jules Vaughn the night she hops on the back of her bicycle, doesn’t get off easy. On the outside, Euphoria may seem like a teenage drama about addiction, but at its core the show is about love in all its forms: wanting it, losing it, and striving for it. All of the characters, but especially Rue, Jules, Cassie, and Maddy, are trying to find love in their own ways, and these Euphoria quotes about love are just as bittersweet as their experiences.
Ready to feel it all? These quotes about love from Euphoria are sure to remind you that while love can be complicated, it’s worth striving for. In the words of the mysterious Elliot, “What’s a bigger feeling than love?”
- “I’m just saying, love is a million things.” — Maddy
- “What’s a bigger feeling than love?” — Elliot
- “She knew no matter what she did, she’d still love him.” — Rue
- “I feel like love is super dark and no one ever talks about it.” — Cassie
- “Nudes are the currency of love. Stop shaming us.” — Rue
- “You fell in love with someone who spent years making fun of you. It’s sad.” — Lexi
- “And although she had never been in a relationship, or even in, like, love she imagined spending the rest of her life with her.” — Rue
- “It’s funny how I used to think we were meant for each other.” — Rue
- “A little exchange and I fall in love.” — Lexi
- “Hello, heart... thought I’d lost you.” — Rue
- “Is one of us going to get hurt? Yeah. Probably. But I’ll do my best to make sure that it’s me.” — Ethan
- “I think I’m going to do everything in my power for at least, like, the next three years not to fall in love.” — Cassie
- “I want you to kiss me so bad that you don’t even ask.” — Jules
- “Sometimes two people in the universe who aren’t meant for each other find each other.” — Cal
- “At night, I fall asleep to you, and in the morning, I wake up to you. I kind of feel closer to you than I do anyone in the world.” — Nate
- “She fell in love with every guy she ever dated.” — Rue
- “Suddenly, the whole world goes dark and nothing else matters except for the person standing in front of you.” — Rue
- “You love to be loved.” — Maddy
- “I’ll never find that kind of love. There’s just no darkness. It’s just so sweet. I don’t know if that would be enough for me.” — Maddy
- “I wish you could see yourself the way the rest of the world sees you.” — Jules