HBO’s hit show Euphoria continues to capture viewers every week with its high-drama plot, memorable characters, and quotes about life, loss, and love that seriously resonate. The show may be about teenagers, but these teens are going through it, and they have a lot of really profound things to say about love that anyone can relate to. Whether you plan to post a few Euphoria quotes about love as a caption on the ‘Gram, or write them down just for your eyes only, there are so many great ones that’ll remind you that love really is a million things.

Here’s the thing: no one on the show is blissfully in love. Even Rue Bennett, who falls for Jules Vaughn the night she hops on the back of her bicycle, doesn’t get off easy. On the outside, Euphoria may seem like a teenage drama about addiction, but at its core the show is about love in all its forms: wanting it, losing it, and striving for it. All of the characters, but especially Rue, Jules, Cassie, and Maddy, are trying to find love in their own ways, and these Euphoria quotes about love are just as bittersweet as their experiences.

Ready to feel it all? These quotes about love from Euphoria are sure to remind you that while love can be complicated, it’s worth striving for. In the words of the mysterious Elliot, “What’s a bigger feeling than love?”

