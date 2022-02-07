30 Euphoria Quotes About High School That Are Actually Relatable AF
For those brief moments that make you go #same.
While fans of Euphoria joke that the high school in the HBO series isn’t anything like their high school experience, there are times where what the characters are going through is relatable. After all, high school is high school. You’ve had crushes on classmates, wanted to look good while walking the halls, and have had friend group drama. For all those moments that do make you say, “same,” there are some Euphoria quotes about high school you can use for Instagram captions.
Sometimes in high school, things feel more intense than they are, which could also make the dramatic moments in Euphoria feel relatable. Of course, you don’t really get to see the students going to class as much in the series, but you do get to see their after school hangs at each others’ houses. The next time you’re just chilling with your besties and a selfie or two is snapped, you can take any of these Euphoria quotes and use them as your caption when it comes time to post an Insta photo dump.
These 30 Euphoria quotes also work for showing off the cute makeup lewks or OOTDs you’re sporting in school. If you’re a part of the school’s play like Lexi’s in Season 2, you can use one of these Euphoria Instagram captions to document the experience. Even if you’re out of school now, a Euphoria quote is a good throwback caption you can use for nostalgia-filled pics.
- “At some point you make a choice about who you are and what you want.” — Rue
- “Are you talking to your mama about me?” — Jules
- “I don’t think I have an attention span for real life anymore.” — Jules
- “B*tch, you’re my soulmate.” — Maddy
- “I hate everyone else in the world, but you.” — Jules
- “So if they got something to say, they should just say it to my face, right?” — Maddy
- “I feel like this is a turning point.” — Cassie
- “We should just pick the hottest, most confident, bad b*tch version of ourselves and be that for the rest of the year.” — Cassie
- “Nothing in high school lasts forever.” — Ali
- “Mom, please, I have homework.” — Rue
- “First of all, ew. Second of all, ew.” — Maddy
- “OK, Lexi, never repeat that because literally none of it is true.” — Cassie
- “You sound like you’re navigating a Twitter thread.” — Elliot
- “My world got too small.” — Jules
- “I finally feel like for the first time in my life, I’m doing something for myself.” — Lexi
- “She’s my best friend, even though I think we’ve grown apart.” — Rue
- “Sorry if I missed the old you.” — Lexi
- “I feel like I’m not even a person yet.” — Lexi
- “Don’t worry, I’m not here to apologize.” — Nate
- “The world’s coming to an end, and I haven’t even graduated high school yet.” — Rue
- “It’s true. I went once. It was scary.” — Lexi
- “Hey mom, I’m a f*cking genius!” — Rue
- “I mean I’m not, not serious.” — Rue
- “I’d actually love for you to read it.” — Lexi
- “Wait, are you in the play?” — Rue
- “The drama club’s doing ‘Oklahoma!’” — Lexi
- “Are you making fun of me or did you actually think I was auditioning for ‘Oklahoma!’?” — Cassie
- “I have never, ever been happier.” — Cassie
- “My class is this way.” — Cassie
- “Cassie decided to wake up at 4 a.m. that morning to get ready for school.” — Rue