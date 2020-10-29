The teen drama series, Euphoria, has been getting a lot of buzz since it premiered on HBO in June 2019. So when you were deciding on what to be for Halloween, it was a no-brainer to take cues from the show. After choosing a character like Rue, Jules, or Maddy to mimic their makeup, you may have bought an eyeshadow palette as well as some body glitter. Now, you need Instagram captions for Euphoria Halloween makeup that will make your glowing #look stand out on your feed.

After all, the selfies you plan on taking in your mystical makeup won't be average. Granted, you may still pose in your bathroom mirror, because it has the best lighting and gives you the most opportunity to create visual effects. You may set up a photoshoot backdrop in your room, and take a few photos while sitting on a stool and standing next to shiny streamers, too. However, you're also planning to recreate scenes from the show so that your fellow Euphoria fans will see your photo and know exactly who you are for Halloween.

Odds are, you already have some scenes in the back of your mind — like when Rue and Jules are laying in bed, and standing in front of the Ferris wheel — to recreate. That's all well and good. Toss on your makeup and set up your tripod. Then, let your creativity and imagination run. When you have your final results, edit them with ethereal-looking filters, and even add in some additional sparkles by hand. These IG captions will be waiting for you whenever you're ready to post your look on your feed.

1. "Taking a dip in the world of 'Euphoria.'"

2. "You guys don't care as much about the rules." — Cal Jacobs

3. "I'm just saying, love is a million things." — Maddy Perez

4. "Does this makeup make me look like Rue?"

5. "You're the Rue to my Jules."

6. "Now streaming 'Euphoria.'"

7. "Just waiting for my Emmy nomination for this performance."

8. "Putting on the 'Euphoria' soundtrack and having a photo shoot in this look."

9. "At some point you make a choice." — Rue Bennett

10. "So, who are you and what do you want?"

11. "Living life one dramatic makeup look at a time."

12. "Beauty is in the eye of the palette holder."

13. "Hey, I'm the new girl in town."

14. "Our generation does it differently, right?"

15. "Picked out the most glittery shades in my palette, and turned myself into a 'Euphoria' character for Halloween."

16. "What's spooky is if you don't like 'Euphoria.'"

17. "I hope this makeup look lasts forever."

18. "Casually waiting on season two of 'Euphoria' over here."

19. "Added a little bit of sparkle to my look."

20. "In the television show of my life, I hope my character is played by Zendaya."

21. "Suddenly, the whole world goes dark and nothing else matters except the person standing in front of you." — Rue Bennett

22. "Meet me at the fireworks show."

23. "Fireworks, Ferris wheels, and deep feelings."