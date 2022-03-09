The second season of Euphoria may be over, but that doesn’t mean your manicure game has to be. The creative mind behind Euphoria’s best nail art teamed up with beauty brand ManiMe to deliver Maddy- and Cassie-level manicures you can actually achieve in just minutes at home. Yes, the press-on designs are that impressive.

Natalie Minerva, who’s worked as the main nail artist for the HBO drama for the duration of Season 2, designed four looks with ManiMe — all of which are shoppable as of Tuesday, March 8 — and two of them are inspired by Euphoria’s leading ladies, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie.

The first design, “Never Been Happier” ($25), is one you’ve seen basically all season: Cassie Howard’s set of peachy diamond nails that served her well in bathtubs and beyond. We saw these diamond nails when Cassie was frantically primping for Nate for hours before school via her 4 a.m. beauty routine, but the most iconic glimpse came courtesy of the most meme’d scene of the season. These were the nails Cassie wore when she tearfully declared in the girls’ bathroom that she had never been happier, hence the cheeky name of this set.

The second Euphoria at-home manicure set, “Are You Kidding Me?” ($25), is inspired by Maddy Perez’s cage nails and takes its name from the same bathroom scene as the Cassie-inspired set. Remember when Cassie asks Maddy if she looks like a country music star in a good way or a bad way? Yeah, so does the internet.

“Are You Kidding Me?” features the same criss-cross pattern in stark black and white that we saw on Maddy in Season 2 of Euphoria. The fishnet pattern is studded with rhinestone-inspired glitter drops to add a 3D textural element to the look.

ManiMe is a brand that uses 3D technology to design and print gel press-on manicures that don’t require any UV lights. Literally press on the gel sticker, file down, and go in less than 15 minutes. The manicure sets, tailored to fit your exact nail shape and size, come in a range of classic colors, traditional looks, and nail artist collabs like Minerva’s line.

The Maddy- and Cassie-inspired gel manicures aren’t the only ones in Minerva’s new collection. You can also grab two other designs, “Ice Cream Dreams” and “Disco in the Desert,” which were inspired by the celebrity nail artist’s love of Coachella. The former mani set pairs neon pastels with negative space for a truly dreamy effect. The latter is more monochromatic, pairing matte lilac with sparkly orchid, and takes its cues from the disco-ball nail texture Minerva first debuted on Instagram earlier this year. All four manicure sets serve a hint of fantasy that would make them great fit in the halls of Euphoria’s East Highland High School or in a VIP cabana at Coachella.

Natalie Minerva’s Euphoria- and Coachella-inspired nail designs are available now. You can shop them all at ManiMe.co