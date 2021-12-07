A Shang-Chi Sequel Is Officially In The Works

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to go theater only after the 2020 shutdown led production studios to streaming. The gamble paid off, with the film staying the top box office draw for four weeks straight and breaking several box office records in the process. With that kind of track record, Shang-Chi 2 was almost guaranteed to follow. With director Destin Daniel Cretton signed on to helm a second installment, let’s run down everything to know about the new film.

Like many origin story films, Shang-Chi didn’t just introduce a hero, but an entire phalanx of characters, including villains and sidekicks. The titular Shang-Chi ended the movie having inherited his father’s mystical “ten rings,” two forearm bands of five bracelets each that not only give the wearer super strength and fighting skills but unnaturally long life. But he wasn’t the only one who walked away with a new life. His BBF, Katy, came out of the adventure with newfound purpose and ability with bow and arrow she never knew she possessed. Both are also now tight friends with Wong, Dr. Strange’s partner in sorcery.

More importantly, Shang-Chi’s sister, Xialing, finally got what she always wanted, to be the heir to her father’s empire. She and her right-hand men, Razor Fist and Jon Jon, reopened the Ten Rings compound with a new mission and a gender-equal training program, promising the fearsome mafia gang would head into the 2020s renewed and ready to fight.

So what will Shang-Chi 2 be about? Here’s what we know.

Shang-Chi 2 Cast

With Cretton returning to helm the second film, it’s a good bet that most of the original cast will be back. There is no film without Simu Liu; the Chinese-Canadian actor is now synonymous with Marvel’s first Asian American superhero. If his contract follows the one Marvel does with most leads, he will probably play the role in at least five more films to come, two direct sequels and three crossover films.

Likewise, fans will probably see the return of Awkwafina as Katy and Meng’er Zhang as Xialing. Awkwafina was already a major star before she was cast in the films, but Zhang is a newcomer, and her Marvel star is only just beginning to ascend.

As for who else might be in the film, neither Marvel nor Disney has confirmed anyone as of yet, so fans will have to wait and see who else might be back. But some possibilities include Michelle Yeoh as Xialing’s aunt, Benedict Wong as Wong, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, and Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon.

Shang-Chi 2 Filming Updates

There is no filming date set for the beginning of Shang-Chi 2, as Dinsey only just announced Cretton’s return. But it may be a while before the cameras get rolling. For one thing, a sequel is almost certainly going to be slated for Phase 5, and with Phase 4 still processing the 2020 delays, that’s not going to be until at least 2024.

Moreover, Cretton’s contract for Shang-Chi 2 is part of a much larger multi-year deal (which probably includes Shang-Chi 3). This deal also includes producing an untitled MCU series for Disney+ and content for Disney’s other streaming service, Hulu. In short, there’s a lot more on his plate than just one upcoming film, and juggling multiple projects means that filming for the sequel will have to be balanced against other concerns.

Shang-Chi 2 Trailer

But fans can enjoy some of the scenes cut for time from the first film, which arrived along with the film’s premiere on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

Shang-Chi 2 Release Date

With Phase 5 still being tightly kept under wraps, there is no release date for Shang-Chi 2 as of yet. But with events like San Diego Comic-Con and D23 returning after a few years off, Marvel will be back in front of fans this summer, hopefully providing more information.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is streaming on Disney+.