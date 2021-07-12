While every Marvel superhero has their own strength and power, there really is no character more badass than Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. While Captain America has his shield, Spider-Man has his web slingers, and Iron Man has his suits, Black Widow relies only on her espionage and advanced weaponry skills to save the day. Not only has she kicked butt through several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but she’s done it with that sassy confidence that comes through in all your favorite Black Widow quotes.

Natasha is (well... was #RIP) always ready with a clever quip or witty remark. It’s how you know she’s not one to be messed with, and you want to exude that kind of self-assuredness as well. One way to do that is to use a Black Widow quote from the MCU movies as your next Instagram caption. Pairing one of Natasha Romanoff’s lines with a selfie or plandid pic will add just the right amount of fire to your post. You could even use a classic Black Widow quote from a film like The Avengers or Captain America: The Winter Soldier, or something new from her solo film, Black Widow. This list of 25 Black Widow quotes is here for you to use whenever you need just the right words to make your Instagram moment happen.