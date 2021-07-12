These 25 Black Widow Quotes Are Made For Your Most Confident Selfies
There’s no one quite like Natasha Romanoff.
While every Marvel superhero has their own strength and power, there really is no character more badass than Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. While Captain America has his shield, Spider-Man has his web slingers, and Iron Man has his suits, Black Widow relies only on her espionage and advanced weaponry skills to save the day. Not only has she kicked butt through several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but she’s done it with that sassy confidence that comes through in all your favorite Black Widow quotes.
Natasha is (well... was #RIP) always ready with a clever quip or witty remark. It’s how you know she’s not one to be messed with, and you want to exude that kind of self-assuredness as well. One way to do that is to use a Black Widow quote from the MCU movies as your next Instagram caption. Pairing one of Natasha Romanoff’s lines with a selfie or plandid pic will add just the right amount of fire to your post. You could even use a classic Black Widow quote from a film like The Avengers or Captain America: The Winter Soldier, or something new from her solo film, Black Widow. This list of 25 Black Widow quotes is here for you to use whenever you need just the right words to make your Instagram moment happen.
- “That's not up to you.” — Iron Man 2
- “This is just like Budapest all over again.” — The Avengers
- “Here's what's going to happen.” — Black Widow
- “Thank you... for your cooperation.” — The Avengers
- “Hey, fellas. Either one of you know where the Smithsonian is? I'm here to pick up a fossil.” — Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- “That's not a question I need answered.” — Avengers: Age of Ultron
- “Looking over your shoulder should be second nature.” — Captain America: Civil War
- “We don't want to kill you, but we will.” — Avengers: Infinity War
- “For the last five years I've been trying to do one thing, get to right here. That's all it's been about.” — Avengers: Endgame
- “I'm not slouching!” — Black Widow
- “I've lived a lot of lives... But I'm done running from my past.” — Black Widow
- “I'm in the middle of an interrogation. This moron is giving me everything.” — The Avengers
- “Public displays of affection make people very uncomfortable.” — Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- “I adore you, but I need the other guy.” — Avengers: Age of Ultron
- “I'm not the one that needs to watch their back.” — Captain America: Civil War
- “What, you think I want to do it? I'm trying to save your life, you idiot.” — Avengers: Endgame
- “Before I was an Avenger, I made mistakes... and a lot of enemies.” — Black Widow
- “Alright, I have a question for you, which you do not have to answer. I feel like if you don't answer it, though, you're kind of answering it, you know?” — Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- “I’m sorry, did I step on your moment?” — Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- “Fella done me wrong.” — Avengers: Age of Ultron
- “You're not a threat to me.” — Avengers: Age of Ultron
- “I wouldn't stress about it.” — Captain America: Civil War
- “Whatever it takes.” — Avengers: Endgame
- “See you in a minute.” — Avengers: Endgame
- “I used to have nothing. Then I got this. This job... this family.” — Avengers: Endgame