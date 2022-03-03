Everything To Know About The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are coming back! On Wednesday, March 2, the network announced the award show, which will honor the best movie and TV releases over the past year, will be returning this summer. It’ll be followed by the second annual MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, which celebrates all things reality TV.

MTV confirmed both shows will be held in person at the Barker Hangar, which is described as “the largest and most versatile venue in Los Angeles.” The MTV Movie & TV Awards were held at the Palladium for the first time last May with comedian Leslie Jones as the host. A day after the main show, comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, which celebrates “the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.”

Celebrities like Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, Lana Condor, Jacob Elordi, Yara Shahidi, and Addison Rae attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, while stars like Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole Polizzi, and Vinny Guadagnino attended the UNSCRIPTED show.

Some of the biggest moments from the weekend were the D’Amelio sisters premiering the first teaser for their Hulu reality series The D’Amelio Show and TikToker Addison Rae kissing Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan, who was her co-star in the Netflix rom-com He’s All That, while presenting the award for Best Kiss (which ended up going to Outer Banks’ Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline).

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you’re planning to watch this year’s two-night ceremony, here’s what to know about the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

When are the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, June 5. You can catch the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED portion the following day on Monday, June 6.

What time will the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air?

The exact time for the ceremonies has yet to be announced, however, it’s likely they’ll air at 9 p.m. like last year.

Who will perform at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

Since this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards are still months away, details about its performers are still unknown.

Who will present at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

MTV also hasn’t shared who will present at the ceremonies, either, but if you don’t want to miss a single update, make sure to follow the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Twitter account for any new information.

We can’t wait to see what surprises are in store when the MTV Movie & TV Awards returns in June!