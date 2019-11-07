It’s a story as old as time: An aspiring artist waits tables in New York City while working on a passion project that they hope will be their ticket to stardom. Netflix's upcoming movie musical Tick, Tick… BOOM!, based on an off-Broadway play of the same name, will tell the ever-relatable story of Jon, a struggling playwright living in the Big Apple, wondering if he should give up on his big Broadway dreams. The pressure is amplified by his girlfriend, Susan, who's sick of waiting around while Jon fights to fulfill his dream. His best friend, Michael, who already traded his dreams for a corporate position in advertising, doesn't make it any easier. On top of it all, Jon is panicking over looming 30th birthday. Add some music and the city’s 1990’s storefronts to the mix, and you’ve got the idea of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut.

Netflix’s upcoming film will be a screen adaptation of an autobiographical show written by Jonathan Larson, the late award-winning playwright behind Rent. The streaming platform bought the worldwide rights to the project in June of 2019 and nabbed a Tony-award winning playwright Steven Levenson to develop the screenplay. The movie musical will be produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Julie Oh, and Miranda. In a statement in 2018, Grazer said, "Jonathan Larson's story is deeply moving and inspirational," adding that, "having the amazing talents and unique visions of Lin and Steven for the film adaptation is the perfect creative fit that adds to the project's authenticity." The story will be developed for the screen with the support from the late screenwriter's sister, Julie Larson.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images David Dee Delgado/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for the cast of the movie, it will be helmed by Andrew Garfield as Jon. The Oscar-nominated actor will be joined by a Tony-nominee Robin de Jesús and Vanessa Hudgens, who played Mimi in FOX's live production of Rent. Their roles have yet to be confirmed but, it's been announced that X-Men franchise star Alexandra Shipp will play Jon's girlfriend, Susan.

Co-producer and a first-time director Miranda played the role of Jon in the off-Broadway production of the musical in 2014. This year, he executive produced the Emmy-winning FX series Fosse/Verdon, as well as the film adaptation of his 2008 Broadway musical In the Heights. He also stars in fantasy series His Dark Materials, currently airing on HBO. So, it’s safe to assume that, unlike Jon, Miranda isn’t contemplating giving up his artistic aspirations just yet.