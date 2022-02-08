Here's The Full List Of 2022 Oscar Nominations
Billie! K.Stew! Andrew!
It’s awards season time again after a year when theaters finally reopened in earnest in 2021. The 94th Annual Academy Awards are still expected to be streaming heavy, especially with nearly all major studios releasing films simultaneously in theaters and streaming over the past year. But that only makes this year’s Oscar race all the more enjoyable. Let’s run down everything to know about the 2022 Oscars, from the nominations to the air date.
After the 93rd Annual Academy Awards was pushed back to April 2021, this year’s ceremony is trying to scoot back up the calendar towards its previous February slot. But with large gatherings still up in the air in winter, the Oscars producers wisely didn’t want to rush all the way back so soon. Two years ago, in 2020, Hollywood was all of hours away from a Feb. 9th ceremony. The nominations are only just being announced this year, with plans for a late March show along with a 2022 red carpet.
So which movies are going to be feted at the party, and which actors will walk the red carpet telling everyone how much it’s an honor just to be nominated? Here’s everything known so far about this year's Oscars.
Who’s Nominated For The 2022 Oscars?
Nominations for the 2022 Oscars were announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross, with guest appearances by movie fans from around the country.
Best Picture
- The Power of the Dog
- Dune
- Don't Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- West Side Story
- King Richard
- CODA
- Belfast
- Drive My Car
- Nightmare Alley
Best Director
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Best Actor
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... Boom!)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Best Actress
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
- Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Best Supporting Actor
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
- Troy Kotsur (CODA)
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Jesse Plemmons (The Power of the Dog)
Best Supporting Actress
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Judy Dench (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best Original Screenplay
- Licorice Pizza
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Power of the Dog
- Dune
- CODA
- The Lost Daughter
- Drive My Car
Best Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best International Feature Film
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lucana: A Yak in the Classroom The Worst Person in the World
Best Live Action Short Film
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Best Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Best Documentary Feature
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Best Original Score
- Nicholas Britell (Don’t Look Up)
- Hans Zimmer (Dune)
- Germaine Franco (Encanto)
- Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers)
- Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog)
Best Original Song
- “Be Alive” (King Richard)
- “Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)
- “Down to Joy” (Belfast)
- “No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)
- “Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)
Best Costume Design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Cinematography
- Dune
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
- Nightmare Alley
When Will The 2022 Oscars Take Place?
The 94th annual Academy Awards will broadcast live Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
More to come...