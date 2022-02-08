Here's The Full List Of 2022 Oscar Nominations

It’s awards season time again after a year when theaters finally reopened in earnest in 2021. The 94th Annual Academy Awards are still expected to be streaming heavy, especially with nearly all major studios releasing films simultaneously in theaters and streaming over the past year. But that only makes this year’s Oscar race all the more enjoyable. Let’s run down everything to know about the 2022 Oscars, from the nominations to the air date.

After the 93rd Annual Academy Awards was pushed back to April 2021, this year’s ceremony is trying to scoot back up the calendar towards its previous February slot. But with large gatherings still up in the air in winter, the Oscars producers wisely didn’t want to rush all the way back so soon. Two years ago, in 2020, Hollywood was all of hours away from a Feb. 9th ceremony. The nominations are only just being announced this year, with plans for a late March show along with a 2022 red carpet.

So which movies are going to be feted at the party, and which actors will walk the red carpet telling everyone how much it’s an honor just to be nominated? Here’s everything known so far about this year's Oscars.

Who’s Nominated For The 2022 Oscars?

Nominations for the 2022 Oscars were announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross, with guest appearances by movie fans from around the country.

Best Picture

The Power of the Dog

Dune

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

West Side Story

King Richard

CODA

Belfast

Drive My Car

Nightmare Alley

Best Director

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... Boom!)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Best Actress

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Jesse Plemmons (The Power of the Dog)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judy Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Original Screenplay

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Power of the Dog

Dune

CODA

The Lost Daughter

Drive My Car

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lucana: A Yak in the Classroom The Worst Person in the World

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell (Don’t Look Up)

Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Germaine Franco (Encanto)

Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers)

Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog)

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune

The Tragedy of Macbeth

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Nightmare Alley

When Will The 2022 Oscars Take Place?

The 94th annual Academy Awards will broadcast live Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

More to come...