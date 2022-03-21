It's a snub on top of a snub.
The critically-lauded West Side Story remake got lots of awards love, with seven Oscar nods. But the Academy snubbed lead Rachel Zegler, with no Best Actress nomination. Now, fans are horrified to learn Zegler wasn’t invited to the 2022 Oscars.
With West Side Story landing seven nominations, fans naturally assumed the lead actor would be at the even to celebrate. Zegler had to break the bad tidings — via a now-viral Instagram comment — that she would not be attending.