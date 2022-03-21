Oscars
Rachel Zegler will not be seen on the Oscars red carpet or at the ceremony, due to a double snub

Rachel Zegler Wasn't Invited To The Oscars And Twitter Is Pissed

It's a snub on top of a snub.

By Ani Bundel
Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The critically-lauded West Side Story remake got lots of awards love, with seven Oscar nods. But the Academy snubbed lead Rachel Zegler, with no Best Actress nomination. Now, fans are horrified to learn Zegler wasn’t invited to the 2022 Oscars.

20th Century Studios

With West Side Story landing seven nominations, fans naturally assumed the lead actor would be at the even to celebrate. Zegler had to break the bad tidings — via a now-viral Instagram comment — that she would not be attending.

Instagram

Tap