If the Emmys are TV’s biggest night and the Oscars are Hollywood’s biggest night, then the Met Gala is the fashion industry’s biggest night. The fundraiser event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute has been an annual event since 1948. However, it wasn’t until fashion icon Anna Wintour took it over that it became a must-see event, filled with celebrities wearing wild outfits to celebrate the Costume Institute’s current exhibit. Here’s how to watch and stream the 2022 Met Gala red carpet to see what everyone wore.

The 2022 Met Gala returns to its customary “First Monday in May” slot on the calendar after 2021’s shift to the fall due to continuing shutdowns and lockdowns in New York City. Last year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” was the first half of a two-part exhibit. The second half will be the Gala’s theme for 2022, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

The 2021 Met Gala was all about the different fashion styles associated with American culture, from J.Lo’s cowboy-themed dress to ASAP’s Rocky’s handsewn quilted blanket. The 2022 take will be about who gets to be an American and the evolution of American fashion, which will mean that stars could wear anything from turn of the century fashions to modern-day looks to futuristic ideals.

Noam Galai/GC Images/Getty Images

The Met Gala’s date is set for Monday, May 2, 2022, with the event hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. For years, it was impossible to watch on TV; Anna Wintour did not bend on the no cameras on the red carpet until only a few years ago. E! finally started broadcasting the event in 2016, but after five years as the go-to, it seems that the event will be a bit more exclusive again, with no live broadcast on TV.

Instead, the exclusive rights to broadcast live from the red carpet went to Wintour’s employer, Conde Nast, and the magazine she’s most associated with, Vogue. Vogue will livestream the event across multiple digital platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and its own website. The evening’s red carpet hosts will be singer and actor Vanessa Hudgens, actor and fashion icon La La Anthony, along with Vogue Magazine’s editor-at-large, Hamish Bowles.

The Met Gala will be broadcast live from in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Vogue’s multiple digital platforms. Arrivals technically start at 5:30 p.m. ET; Vogue will go live from the red carpet beginning at 6 p.m. ET.