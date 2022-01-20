This Clip Of Euphoria's Maude Apatow Fangirling Over 1D Is Adorably Funny

During her Jan. 18 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Maude Apatow took a trip down memory lane by discussing the time she got to meet One Direction. The 24-year-old actor, who plays Lexi Howard in Euphoria, revealed she was once offered the opportunity to interview the group as a teenager after running a popular fan page dedicated to them on Twitter. While telling her story, Fallon played a video of Apatow fangirling over the boyband just minutes before she got to speak with them. Of course, her reaction to the old clip was absolutely priceless.

Fallon first began the interview by telling Apatow it’s been a while since they last saw each other. That’s when Apatow confessed that was “a very embarrassing day” for her because she was crying about seeing Harry Styles in person while he was on set for Saturday Night Live. “I was just kind of hiding in the dressing room and my dad’s friend was like, ‘Do you want to go upstairs and check out the SNL floor?’” she recalled.

Although Apatow knew Styles would be hosting the show that night, she didn’t actually expect to run into him. “I walked into the room and he was right there, and I went into shock. I didn’t know what to do with myself,” she said. “I just went into a panic, and then I got back down to the dressing room and started hysterically crying because I was so overwhelmed and just not expecting that.”

“And then you knocked on the door and I was so humiliated,” Apatow told Fallon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The star then talked about interviewing One Direction at the age of 14. “I had a popular Twitter page when I was like, 13, and I decided I wanted to become a child journalist and they asked me to interview One Direction on their first trip to America,” she explained, adding it was “the scariest thing” of her life.

That’s when Fallon surprised Apatow with a video of her minutes before interviewing the group. In the clip, you can see her totally fangirling, and she gets so excited that she lets out a hilarious screech. "I couldn't even say words!" she yelled. "They weren't coming out!"

Fallon also showed a picture of Apatow getting emotional over the thought of meeting 1D, and another of her actually interviewing the boys. "I don't know if I did such a great job honestly," she said.

Apatow’s dad, director Judd Apatow, also sent in a video of her sobbing after seeing One Direction in concert, and it was a lot. The video shows the Euphoria star on the floor of an elevator crying her eyes out. Her sister, Iris Apatow, hilariously tells her, “Maude, you’re fine.” Afterward, their mother, Leslie Mann, sticks her tongue out for the camera, clearly unphased over her daughter bawling over the boyband.

Season 2 of Euphoria is now streaming on HBO Max.