Days after news of their reported split emerged, W published a profile featuring the couple on July 25, 2019 that left fans totally perplexed. Though the interviews took place two months before their maybe-breakup, reporter David Amsden started off the piece by revealing the two stars requested to be interviewed separately. "Two months later the two would part ways romantically, lending credence to my suspicions that the separate interviews might have been connected to the two of them being uncertain about their future together," Amsden wrote at one point in the interview. Spouse and Reinhart's quotes were also questionable, such as when Sprouse spoke about the need for their "own separate identities."

To say Sprouse and Reinhart weren't totally pleased with the W cover story would be an understatement. The same day the piece published, Reinhart posted a pic from her and Sprouse's photoshoot, which she captioned, "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh*t," though that post has since been deleted. She also posted a tweet that, again, seemed to dismiss the rumors. "Don't believe everything you read on the internet, kids," she said. "And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. 'Reliable sources' can kiss my a**."

Even more perplexing was Sprouse's response on IG, which included the same picture Reinhart posted with the caption, "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult." Excusez-moi?