So many people have been wondering what the status of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's relationship right now, but Reinhart is finally setting the record straight, confirming that Sprousehart is still very much an item. While she didn't directly address the breakup rumors, Lili Reinhart's birthday poem for Cole Sprouse put the split speculation to bed once and for all. Reinhart penned some sweet lines for her boyfriend in an Instagram post shared early on Sunday, Aug. 4. Judging by this "sappy" love note, I think it's fair to say that young love is alive and well when it comes to this couple.

It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks for the couple, who first fielded breakup rumors after an inside source claimed that they'd reportedly called it quits. A source told E! News that the pair "broke up earlier this summer" and are "not living together this season," although the insider did hint that a reconciliation could be in the cards. "Right now, it's unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together," the source told the publication.

Sprouse and Reinhart tend to avoid talking about their relationship publicly, so it wasn't too surprising that they didn't officially comment on the report. While we may never know whether they actually took a break or if they were never on the rocks to begin with, it's safe to say that their romance is stronger than ever, judging from Reinhart's ode to her boyfriend.

Rich Lam/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Aug. 4, the Riverdale star shared a photo of Sprouse smoking a cigarette along with her own poem.

"I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you," she wrote, signing off "sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse."

The loved-up Instagram post comes shortly after the pair appeared to squash split rumors with their joint W Magazine cover. While the pair, who first started dating back in 2017, usually tend to be coy when it comes to their relationship, both Reinhart and Sprouse poked fun at the breakup speculation with matching Instagram posts featuring their cover photoshoot.

"BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh*t," Reinhart captioned the image, while Sprouse quipped, "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult."

While Reinhart and Sprouse didn't confirm that they were still together to the magazine, they did open up about their relationship during the interview.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"At first, I didn’t want things private,” Reinhart told W Magazine. “Now that I’m X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he’s encouraged me to take. No one knows how long we’ve been together, and no one will until we’re ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It’s really special. If and when we break up on the show, I don’t know."

She continued, "It’s weird being with an actor. You deal with sh*t no one has to deal with.”

Judging from Reinhart's latest post, I think it's safe to say that if there was any trouble in paradise for these lovebirds, it's over now and they're stronger than ever.