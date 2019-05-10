The 2019 Met Gala took place on Monday, May 6, and as per usual, it was a star-studded affair. A-listers took to the pink carpet to debut their own takes on this year's "Camp" theme, and one couple in particular really nailed it. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who star together on Riverdale, totally wowed fellow attendees (and all of us at home in our sweat pants) with their gorgeous looks. The best part? Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's 2019 Met Gala body language showed that not only did they look great, but they also probably felt pretty great too.

Now, ICYMI, this isn't Sprouse and Reinhart's first Met Gala together. In fact, they made their public debut as a couple at last year's Met Gala, looking fierce as ever. So the fact that they showed up together again — looking flawless of course — just makes it all the more sweet. Sprouse and Reinhart are super adorable together, and seem to really bring out the best in each other. Speaking to Ocean Drive in February 2018, Reinhart said Sprouse really calms her down, along with the rest of the cast of Riverdale. "He’s always the one to be like, 'Just ignore it. It will blow over'," she said. "It’s a nice, calming energy he has because you know that he’s been through it."

Now that the two have been together for over a year, their body language is tighter than ever.

Their attention is on each other. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even though Sprouse and Reinhart look like their main focuses are the cameras, according to body language expert Traci Brown, there's more to it than that. "See how they're fully facing one another?" Brown notes. "Shoulders and feet are pointing toward each other," she explains. "That's where their attention is going, not really to the crowd. They're tight!" Aw! They're tight! Honestly, does this come as a surprise? They seem like best friends, and Brown says their body language proves it.

They move as a unit. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While they look totally happy here, all smiles, with Sprouse giving a very enthusiastic thumbs up, Brown explains that they're also totally in sync. "This looks like they're moving in step," she says. "They've got very similar looks on their faces. I love this pic. They're really moving as a unit." Even though there were so many people at the Met Gala, and Sprouse and Reinhart might have felt a little overwhelmed, they clung onto each other and moved as a unit, which is seriously adorable.

Their energy is consistent. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ugh, they look like a flawless renaissance painting in this photo! And according to Brown, the fact that they pose so well together is a great sign. "Wow, they're consistent in their energy," she says. "They always have the same look on their faces, matching each other. That's what great couples do!"