Let me be totally honest: Being married is super fun. It's like having a slumber party every night with the coolest, cutest, sexiest person you know. Before I met my husband, I wasn't sure I ever actually wanted to get married. It was only after he swept me off my feet, when I discovered the signs you're with your forever person, that I realized I never actually knew what it was like to really love someone.

Meeting your "forever person" is a unique experience, and no two connections are exactly alike. It'll make you question everything you did in relationships prior and feels awesome in the best way possible. That's not to say that relationships that end after a few weeks, months, or years can't be valuable, life-changing, incredibly meaningful experiences — they absolutely can be. Any time someone new enters your life, you can learn profound lessons from your relationship with them. But when you fall in love with the love of your life, that bond might produce some of your happiest, most fulfilling times. When you've met someone amazing, it's natural to wonder if they're going to be around for years to come.

If you think you might have found your forever person, here are some clues that your love could be lifelong.

1. You'll Feel Comfortable In Your Own Skin

When I met my husband, I immediately felt like I could be myself.

No matter what weird personality quirk I had — especially the ones I used to try to keep under wraps — I still felt comfortable enough to let my husband see them all. It's like if I get woken up while I'm sleeping, I don't mind letting him see me turn into Attila the Hun.

I don't need to keep that morning moodiness a secret.

When you find your forever person, you'll feel totally comfortable just being you. You won't feel like you need to put on an act for them, and you'll know that they are there for you, just as you are.

Feeling comfortable is a sign of being "at peace" with your partner, Heather Kristian Strang, spiritual author, guide, and matchmaker, previously told Elite Daily. "When you are at peace, it is easy to love, it is easy to laugh, it is easy to feel joy... You and your partner can clearly make decisions that positively impact your futures, you can plan the greatest getaway, the greatest party, the greatest life ever."

2. You'll Adore Them

In prior relationships, although I would have fun with the people I was with, that's all it was: fun.

With my husband, I feel a deep adoration for everything he is. I admire his kindness, his intellect, and his general goodness. I truly adore him, and I never thought I would feel that way about someone.

Once you find yourself with this person of yours, you'll realize that you not only love them — you cherish them.

Your forever person will be someone who you could endlessly admire because you truly like and value everything about who they are.

3. You'll Feel Connected To Them

Sometimes, I'll pick up my phone to text my husband something, and I'll look down to see that he just texted me that exact same thing.

Other times, he'll be about to say something, and I'll say it first. While we both get freaked out and laugh at these unusual occurrences, the reality is, we love them because they make us feel connected.

You'll feel in sync with this person like you've never felt in sync with anyone before. And because of that, you'll know it's real.

"The more we can 'micro bond,' where we engage in small actions that keep us connected and strengthen the connection, the more effective and lasting the bigger bonding moments are," Joshua Klapow, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and host of The Kurre and Klapow Show, previously told Elite Daily. In other words, the more you can connect over something as small as a simple text — or an inside joke, or a shared favorite song, or a tradition of always splitting the tiramisu at your neighborhood Italian restaurant — the stronger you'll feel during major relationship milestones, too.

4. You'll Feel Secure, Not Jealous

I used to feel pangs of immature jealousy with former flames. I didn't like the insecurity that came with other women flirting with my partner and I never really felt a deep, significant trust with my partner.

With my husband, it's the exact opposite: I feel no jealousy because I know what we have is amazing. I feel secure. He makes me feel like I am the only person that could ever matter to him — and the only person that ever will.

There are plenty of reasons a person might experience jealousy in a relationship, including a personal history with infidelity or trust issues, or even your personality type. "One thing to consider with someone who is jealous is whether or not they are anxiously attached," dating and relationships expert and licensed marriage and family therapist Anita A. Chlipala, previously told Elite Daily. "Anxiously attached people more commonly are jealous and insecure about their relationship. They are more suspicious that their partner is unfaithful, even if there are no signs of infidelity."

Occasionally feeling jealous doesn't mean that you and your partner aren't right for each other. But hopefully, with the right person, you'll be able to share these feelings safely, be heard and supported, and work together to find the right solution.

5. You'll Experience Bliss

Being in a relationship is fun, but there needs to be so much more to it.

When I met my husband, I not only felt happy, but I felt deeply blissful. The bliss I feel with him is more like a spiritual joy, and to me, it feels like it's more than an everyday "happy."

Happy is something I feel when the sun is shining or when something went well at work. Bliss, though, is a state of mind: It's the positive, content feeling I have all the time just knowing that my husband exists.

When you meet your forever person, you'll experience a really new, really pleasant feeling of true bliss. You'll wonder why you settled for the superficial feelings you felt with others before.

6. You'll Crave Them Constantly

No matter if I had a good day or a bad day, I crave my husband at the end of it.

It's more than just wanting to share things with him — it's that I feel like I really need to be in the same space he is to reset myself. Before, I valued my own personal space more than my relationship space, but with him, it feels better being together.

In a true partnership, you'll be surprised at how much you actually want to be with them. It won't be that you want to see them to go to the movies or go to a fancy dinner. Instead, you'll just crave their physical presence.

The best part is: Your forever person will crave you, too.

7. You'll Feel As Though You Can Handle Anything Together

In my prior relationships, I always felt like if it didn't work out, I could just leave and abandon it. It felt easy enough to jump ship if I saw problems.

Now, though, it's the opposite: In my marriage, I feel like problems don't stand a chance. With my husband, not only do I never want to leave, I feel like we can take on absolutely anything that life throws at us.

With your forever person, you'll know that you can handle it all. It won't matter if you are nervous or unsure about your path in life. Being with your forever person will feel make you feel capable of absolutely anything.

While it is true that "when you know, you know," sometimes, it can help to have a little more guidance. If you feel the things on this list, chances are, you've found that person.

Additional reporting by Hannah Orenstein.