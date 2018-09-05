The word “safe” may not sound very sexy or romantic, but the truth is, safety is one of the most important factors to consider when trying to suss out whether you’re in love.

Many people mistake the thrill they feel early in a relationship to signal that they're in love. The lightning bolt strikes, and suddenly, you feel like you can’t get enough of that person. While hopefully, that spark will stay alive in some form, the high is bound to come down somewhat. And when that happens, if you feel safe with that person, there’s a good chance you may be in love.

“Healthy, lasting love finds its own ‘cruising gear’ where you feel fulfilled, happy, positive, and sure of your choice of partner,” says Dr. Wish. “You are actually surprised at how calm you feel. You are no longer jumping over the waves, but instead, you are wading and floating in a peaceful pool.”

Not only will you feel physically safe, but you'll also feel emotionally safe — like you can express your thoughts and feelings freely without fear. This tends to come with a confidence that no matter what happens, no matter how bad things get, you can face those challenges as a team.

“You've found your ‘wing-person’ who you can trust and rely on,” explains Dr. Wish. “Finally, you discover that you make a good problem-solving team: Your complementary styles teach each other how to improve and and you learn from each other."

Conversely, if you constantly feel on edge that this person may leave you, that you don’t know where you stand, or that you can’t be honest with them, that's the kind of uneasiness that creates distance between two people, thus standing in the way of real, lasting love.

Dr. Wish recommends asking yourself a few questions before jumping to the conclusion that you’re in love. These include:

Does my partner understand and respect me?

Do I feel that I have to "explain" or "defend" my choice of partner to others?

Do I overlook signs of bad behavior just because I want to be with someone?

Do I justify this emotional blindness by saying to myself, "No one is perfect — including me"?

Another way to tell if you’re in love, according to Dr. Wish, is if your insight into your past relationship missteps becomes suddenly very clear. “You now have the inner strength to face — and understand — why you chose and then broke up with your exes," she says.

People also tend to feel an overwhelming sense of empathy and concern when they're in love with someone. It's so powerful that you may be able to actually feel their pain and joy as if those feelings were your own. A few months into dating my current boyfriend, I distinctly remember ordering a healthy snack box delivery service to his office because I knew he'd often forget to eat on busy days, and the thought of him going hungry legitimately distressed me. If you start worrying a bit more about bae or making an effort to take care of them in any way, there's a good chance you've have reason to say those three little words very soon.