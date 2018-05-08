Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart's Body Language At The Met Gala Revealed Something Interesting About Their Sex Life
Of all star-studded events and award shows, no red carpet gives me more joy than that of the Met Gala. I mean, what more could I ask for? Amazing outfits, celebrities from all sorts of industries, and, of course, new celebrity couple debuts. Throughout the years, the event has been a popular place for celebrity couples to make their love public and last night was no exception. In fact, Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's body language at the Met Gala as they made their first official debut as ~lovers~ tells us a lot about their relationship.
For those of you who haven't quite been keeping up with the Riverdale stars IRL, they have been tactfully ignoring rumors about being an item for some time now. In fact, in a recent interview with Seventeen, Reinhart said:
Every time someone asks me about it, I make a decision then and there about whether I’m comfortable. It’s not like I’m in some kind of contract, but I’m not in the place where I want to talk about it, and that’s totally fine. It’s called a private life for a reason—it’s mine, and it’s special and sacred. My relationships are between me and whomever I’m with, not between me and the world.
So the fact that they finally took the plunge and made a public appearance together is a pretty huge deal. We spoke to Patti Wood, body language expertand author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, about what she took away from photos of the pair on their first public debut.
They may be having trouble sexually.
"There's some sweetness to this," Wood notes. "She's got this wonderful look and he's a little bit more stoic but he is looking at her and there's a nice overlay of their bodies. But there's a couple of things that are really tiny to me, but they're interesting."
"First, is that her legs are crossed and they're crossed tightly," she continues. "It may be the dress. But what's interesting is that, in this intimate moment with him, she's still very concerned about the dress and/or she needs to cross her legs which usually indicates a problem with sexuality in the relationship, a lack of fidelity in the relationship, or some kind of concern about sex." Wood highlights the fact that it really "could just be the dress but it's interesting that she's crossing her legs so tightly even when she's so close up to him."
The next thing Wood asks us to notice to is Lilli's right hand. "It's very awkward. It's doing a partial reach towards him open as if she wants to touch him but we don't see the touch," she explains. "There may be a photo with a touch in it but we don't see the touch and we don't see him matching with a symbolic touch to her. We see him straight up and down. He's not leaning into her, he's not putting his face towards her and he has a more closed face. It's not totally relaxed." Can you say awkward?
He matches her awkwardness with confidence.
"I love the hand on his chest," Wood notes about this photo. "It typically is endearing, it's a closeness and, to me, when I see this with the rest of her body language, it usually indicates that that's a position she takes when they're in bed together. She's doing this to get closer or more intimate or a feeling that reflects the intimacy." That being said, she notes that Reinhart's legs are still crossed "really, really tightly."
"What I like here is that her smile is off-kilter and a little bit awkward but he's looking really confident," she continues. "I like that his hand is around her, I wish I could see the fingers but he's a little bit happier in this position but, still, it's a little bit straight up and down. I would like some leaning in. But I do like that the face is much more relaxed."
OK, so it's really important to stress the fact that this was their first appearance together in public as a couple. Is it really that hard to believe their body language might not have been on point?
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!