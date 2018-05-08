Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"There's some sweetness to this," Wood notes. "She's got this wonderful look and he's a little bit more stoic but he is looking at her and there's a nice overlay of their bodies. But there's a couple of things that are really tiny to me, but they're interesting."

"First, is that her legs are crossed and they're crossed tightly," she continues. "It may be the dress. But what's interesting is that, in this intimate moment with him, she's still very concerned about the dress and/or she needs to cross her legs which usually indicates a problem with sexuality in the relationship, a lack of fidelity in the relationship, or some kind of concern about sex." Wood highlights the fact that it really "could just be the dress but it's interesting that she's crossing her legs so tightly even when she's so close up to him."

The next thing Wood asks us to notice to is Lilli's right hand. "It's very awkward. It's doing a partial reach towards him open as if she wants to touch him but we don't see the touch," she explains. "There may be a photo with a touch in it but we don't see the touch and we don't see him matching with a symbolic touch to her. We see him straight up and down. He's not leaning into her, he's not putting his face towards her and he has a more closed face. It's not totally relaxed." Can you say awkward?