Ever since their rumored breakup was announced, I've been waiting for either one of them to comment, but honestly, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's comments on their breakup rumors are even more confusing than their silence. Guys, I'm delicate. I can't handle this uncertainty. Please, just tell me what the heck is going on.

On July 22, Us Weekly reported that the two Riverdale costars had decided to part ways after two years of dating. Heartbreaking, yet explicable. But then, W's cover story on the maybe-couple was published on July 25, and Spouse and Reinhart finally broke their silence to respond to the rumors. Reinhart posted an Instagram from the W photoshoot with the confusing AF caption: "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh*t." Oh?

Spouse posted the same picture on his Instagram with an even more bizarre caption: "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult." Seriously, what? And now, though it has since been deleted, Reinhart left a cryptic comment on a Variety Instagram about Sprouse, and honestly, I'm at a loss. Unfortunately, reps for Reinhart and Sprouse did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment by the time of publication.

The comment (which was luckily captured by @commentsbycelebs) said, "Sources say he's single now- is he available?" Babe, that's the question I need you to answer. Keep in mind that this comment came right after Reinhart posted a birthday poem on Instagram for Sprouse's birthday, which I had totally interpreted as a way to dismiss all of the breakup rumors. "They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you," she concluded the poem, and notice the present tense — that means she's still loving Sprouse, right? Right???

The same day that the W cover story was published, Reinhart also posted a tweet that, again, seemed to dismiss the rumors. "Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids," she said. "And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. 'Reliable sources' can kiss my a**."

So what does the most recent comment from Reinhart mean? Here's what I think: Reinhart and Sprouse are still together, the breakup rumors are just that, and now these two are having a little bit of fun with the public and those "reliable sources" that keep confirming their split. After all, if people are going to make claims about your relationship without seeking comment from you first, you might as well make the best of it and leave everyone guessing.

Sprouse's recent comments to Entertainment Tonight seem to further confirm my theory. While speaking to ET's Katie Krause at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood on Aug. 6, Sprouse jokingly claimed that he's "incredibly" annoyed by the rumored reports about his breakup. "No, I don't care," he clarified. "That's the nature of our industry." He added that rumors are "something you sign up for" when you're a part of Hollywood, and that you have to have some fun with it.

ET pointed out to Sprouse that Reinhart's birthday is right around the corner — she'll turn 23 on Sept. 13. When asked if he would respond to Reinhart's birthday poem to him with a poem of his own, Sprouse said, "I'm not a poet. I do not write. I'll figure out something beautiful." Seeing as you typically don't prepare something "beautiful" for an ex on their birthday, it seems to me that Sprouse and Reinhart are still dating and they're simply messing with our heads. I don't appreciate it, but I will accept it over the alternative, that being an actual breakup. That being said, I'm still excited to see what these tricksters will say next to send the internet into a tizzy, as long as it is just a game.