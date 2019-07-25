Unless you've been living under a rock, then you know that Bughead is reportedly no longer a thing — well, maybe. Lili Reinhart responded to breakup rumors on Instagram with a confusing AF caption, and now Riverdale fans everywhere (yours truly included) are scratching their heads. The photo is a gothic-looking shot from W's cover story on the maybe couple, which was published on July 25. Reinhart's caption: "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh*t." Reps for Reinhart and Sprouse did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment about the rumored breakup by the time of publication.

Just to recap: Three days before the W cover story was published, on July 22, Reinhart and Sprouse's reported breakup first made headlines. Fans were shook, but according to People, a source reportedly claimed that Reinhart and Sprouse were never expected to last. “At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed,” the source reportedly told PEOPLE. The two reportedly also kept their distance from each other at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party on Saturday, July 20, despite sitting next to each other at Riverdale's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con the next morning. So, that's awkward.

But the release of W's cover story has complicated matters a bit. Although the interview took place two months before it was actually published, the two stars requested to be interviewed separately, which raised some red flags for David Amsden, the reporter who penned the piece. "...They did not want to be interviewed together as, well, an actual couple," he says in the opening of the piece. "If this seems a bit calculated, that’s because it was. But to what end?" Amsden then goes on to mention that the couple's rumored split would go public just two months later, potentially confirming his suspicions.

The strange part is that neither the cover story nor any of the reports about their breakup have included confirmation from Reinhart and Sprouse themselves. The two have remained tight-lipped about the rumored split, and now Reinhart's Instagram caption has me wondering if there is any truth to the rumors at all. When she says "none of you know sh*t," is she referring to her fans, to the news outlets reporting the breakup, or to Amsden himself?

This isn't Reinhart's first cryptic Instagram post since the breakup rumors began. She also posted a picture from Comic-Con of her seated between Sprouse and their fellow castmate KJ Apa, which she captioned: "Please don’t put me between these two ever again." It seems playful enough, but still. What is Reinhart trying to say?

At the end of the W cover story, Amsden includes a quote from Reinhart saying how "exhausted" she is by the taxing Riverdale filming schedule. "Luckily, I love the people I work with," she goes on to say. "I can’t imagine how miserable I’d be if I hated them.” Amsden interprets this bit as a sly dig at Sprouse, though he admits that he may be "reading between the lines." Reinhart's Instagram caption then seems like a direct response to his interpretation, suggesting that he misread her comment.

It's still not clear whether or not Sprouse and Reinhart are broken up, but it does seem obvious that neither or them harbors any ill will toward the other. I suppose only time will tell what's really going on between these two.