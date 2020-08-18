Lili Reinhart’s Quotes About Heartbreak Have Raised Fans’ Eyebrows

Ready to be extremely confused? Because Lili Reinhart’s quotes about heartbreak throughout her Aug. 18 interview with Refinery29 have fans scratching their heads hard. “The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body's going through withdrawal from love,” Reinhart shared. “‘You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, 'Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.'”

Reinhart detailed how she coped with these difficult moments. "I've seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there," she explained. "I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my sh*t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

She also seemingly alluded to feeling betrayed. “I felt the need to write that because I was scared — and I am scared — that people are going to try and create their own idea of what my love life looked or looks like,” she told Refinery29 of her reasoning behind penning an introduction for her book Swimming Lessons that warns readers not to take her poetry literally. “I'm not saying, 'My boyfriend f*cked another woman.' I'm saying, 'I felt betrayed.'”

Considering news of her reported split from Cole Sprouse broke in May 2020, just a few months before this interview was published, you can see why fans might have guessed she was referring to her post-breakup heartache.

But, alas, that apparently wasn't the case.

Shortly after the interview was published, Reinhart took to Twitter to make it clear that she was not discussing her romantic life in the Refinery29 interview — she actually was speaking about her mental health. "Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a 'breakup,'" she wrote. "They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait."

She continued, "I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression."

So, I guess that settles that.

