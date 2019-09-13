It's time to breathe a sigh of relief, everyone — it seems almost certain now that Bughead is A-OK. If you haven't seen Cole Sprouse's 23rd birthday Instagram for Lili Reinhart yet, he celebrated his Riverdale costar and longtime girlfriend with a series of four photo booth pics showing the two smooching and goofing around. "Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?" Sprouse captioned the pic. And it's true — Reinhart was born on Sept. 13, 1996, which was indeed a Friday. Somebody did his research!

This Instagram post came just three days after Reinhart referred to Sprouse as her "boyfriend" in an interview with Coveteur, effectively calling off those breakup rumors from earlier in the summer. When asked about what she had planned for her Halloween costume, Reinhart replied, "I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween. I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole." I was always a bit skeptical about the rumored breakup — considering that neither Sprouse nor Reinhart even confirmed the split themselves — but with these two new pieces of evidence, I'm all but convinced that these lovebirds are doing better than ever.

Reinhart and Sprouse have always gone above and beyond when it comes to wishing each other a happy birthday on social media. Back on Aug. 4, Reinhart took to Instagram to give Sprouse a shoutout for his 27th birthday in the form of a sappy love poem.

"I tried to find a poem that I could send to you," she captioned the photo of Sprouse, which showed him smoking and looking rather brooding. "Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. -sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse." Swoon!

After posting her poem, Entertainment Tonight asked Sprouse whether he would return the favor with a poem of his own, to which he replied, "I'm not a poet. I do not write. I'll figure out something beautiful." I would say that his post qualifies.

Last year for Reinhart's birthday, Sprouse shared a super scandalous (yet still totally tasteful) topless photo of his girlfriend that he had taken himself. The post came just a few days after Sprouse posted his first picture of the two of them together on Instagram, so if anyone had any lingering doubts about their relationship status, his birthday post definitely cleared things up.

"Both the birthday and the gift," he captioned the photo. "My little muse, happy birthday my love." Reinhart's response: a simple red heart emoji. As these two tend to keep their relationship pretty private, seeing Sprouse get so candid was pretty thrilling for fans, to say the least.

Although the couple was not yet publicly official for Sprouse's 26th birthday, Reinhart still marked the occasion with a photo of Sprouse straddling a wall and pointing at the camera. "It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you," she said. "I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~Happy birthday, my love."

No one knows how to show birthday loving quite like Sprouse and Reinhart do, and I'm thankful for these annual reminders how much these two care about each other. So can we all agree to put those breakup rumors to rest now?