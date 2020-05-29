To those asking, no, I'm not taking the latest Bughead breakup well. However, hearing Dylan Sprouse's update on Cole after his reported split from Lili Reinhart def helps. On May 27, during a Zoom chat with Entertainment Tonight's Leanne Aguilera, Dylan assured fans that his twin is doing well post-breakup. "[Cole's] good," he said. "He's getting healthy, he's relaxing, and I talk to him every day." According to Dylan, Cole is currently quarantining with his Riverdale costar KJ Apa, where their bromance is flourishing. "I've heard a lot of cute stories," Dylan joked. "I heard they're just lifting weights and eating cheese." Um, could I see some TikToks of this, please?

Page Six first broke the bad news on May 25, with an insider claiming Cole and Lili reportedly broke up before the coronavirus pandemic hit. A source for E! News later claimed it was the couple's decision to quarantine separately that led to their split. "Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship," the source said. However, there is hope for Bughead, as the same source thinks they will "likely reconcile" once filming resumes.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cole's three-year relationship may have come to an end, but his brother's relationship is apparently better than ever. As well as sharing an update on his twin, Dylan revealed to ET that he and his girlfriend of two years, model Barbara Palvin, are thriving in quarantine. "What we've come out noticing is that we're super compatible," he said, later adding, "I think our relationship … is stronger than ever." Dylan noted how lucky he and his GF are, since other couples quarantined together haven't had quite the same experience. "I'll hear the opposite recently," he said, "and [Barbara and I] just kind of look at each other and are like, 'I'm just really thankful that's not the case with us right now.'"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When the Sprouse twins are happy, I'm happy. Of course, I'll be even happier once Cole and KJ start posting some #RiverdaleBros TikTok vids.