They may be two absurdly successful A-listers with a hit show, but the reason why Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart reportedly broke up could not be more relatable. "Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship," a source reportedly told E! News on May 25. "When Cole and Lili are around each other often, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and affectionate, but things become much more complicated when they're apart." (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Reinhart and Sprouse for comment on news of their reported split, but did not hear back in time for publication).

Apparently, the reported issue with distance isn't new for the couple. "Distance is never good for their relationship," another source reportedly explained to E! News. "They decided not to quarantine together and knew off the bat that it wasn't going to work. They both know their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn't working."

Because their time spent physically apart is reportedly only temporary, E!'s sources claim Sprouse and Reinhart will likely get back together once filming of Riverdale resumes.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"They know they will likely reconcile once filming resumes," a source reportedly explained to E! News. "Both aren't interested in dating other people, just using this time to chill and focus on themselves."

Another source had similar things to say. "It's seems unlikely that this will be the end of their relationship for good," the source reportedly told E! News. "Once Riverdale resumes production, Cole and Lili will have to be around each other and they have this fiery attraction to one another that always seems to bring them back together."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

News of Sprouse and Reinhart's reported split broke on May 25. "Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately," a source reportedly told Page Six. "They remain good friends.”

Reinhart and Sprouse still have not made any sort of public comment regarding the split. Here's to hoping that, whether or not the rumors are true, they're doing whatever feels best for them during these trying times.