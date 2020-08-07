For those holding out hope Bughead is still a thing, I've got some bad news for you. Rather than wishing her reported ex a happy birthday on Aug. 4, Lili Reinhart took a trip on Cole Sprouse's birthday, and the evidence is on Instagram. The Riverdale star posted a pic of herself exploring Mount Shasta in California on a solo expedition, where she went to find "clarity and healing," according to her IG caption. Though neither she nor Sprouse has confirmed their rumored breakup, the fact that she didn't acknowledge Sprouse's birthday is pretty telling, especially since she's wished him a happy birthday in years past. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Sprouse and Reinhart about the split but didn't hear back.)

The news of Reinhart and Sprouse's reported split first broke on May 25, and — as a source for Page Six reportedly claimed — "Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit and have been quarantining separately." A source for E! News later claimed the two were in a good place before the coronavirus outbreak, but being isolated separately put a strain on their relationship. The reports emerged just days after fellow Riverdale actor Skeet Ulrich said Sprouse and Reinhart "were a very cute couple" while on IG Live, suggesting their relationship was a thing of the past.

This isn't the first time breakup rumors have plagued Reinhart and Sprouse. In July 2019, Us Weekly reported the couple had decided to part ways, but Reinhart's IG post for Sprouse's 27th birthday put rumors to rest. On Aug. 4, 2019, Reinhart posted a "sappy" love poem in honor of her BF's b-day, though the post has since been deleted. On Sept. 13, 2019, Sprouse returned the favor with a sweet birthday IG in honor of Reinhart's 23rd birthday (though that post has also disappeared from Sprouse's grid).

Just about a week after Page Six broke the news of their latest rumored breakup, Reinhart took to her Instagram Stories to come out as a "proud bisexual woman." Since then, it seems as though she's been focusing on herself, and she confirmed as much during an interview with Flaunt, which published on Aug. 5, the day after Sprouse's 28th birthday. "I've been using this time [in quarantine] to let my mind, body, and soul catch up with one another because they can get really muddled," she said. "Everything just happened so fast since I started my career that I didn't have the time to process much." Shoutout to Lili for prioritizing her mental health, because — as she said herself in her Aug. 4 IG post — "it's vital."