Lili Reinhart Came Out As Bisexual Before Joining An LGBTQ Black Lives Matter Protest

Pride Month kicked off on June 1, and per usual, it's a time for celebrities to use their platform to support the LGBTQ+ community. But following the killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police on May 25, the LGBTQ+ community is standing in solidarity with the black community by protesting unchecked police brutality and demanding justice. Riverdale's Lili Reinhart revealed she's not only supporting the LGBTQ+ community's protest, but that she's also a part of it. Yep, on the same day she bravely joined Black Lives Matters protests in Los Angeles, Lili Reinhart came out as bisexual.

You can see her Instagram post below.

More to come...