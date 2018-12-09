There's no way to put this other than this: 2018 has been a horrible, garbage-fire year. I mean, it's been... a lot, from multiple tragic mass shootings across the nation to the shocking deaths of high-profile stars like Stephen Hawking or George H.W. Bush. With all that's gone on, it's easy to forget all of the interesting moments that have gone down in between. Beychella happened. The White House staff turnover rate hit record-breaking numbers. And there were historic wins for women in the 2018 midterms. If you found that any of those things have slipped from your memory, just wait until you see these 9 things that happened in 2018 you definitely forgot about.

To be fair, it's been hard for me to keep up with it all, too. Aside from Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher's surprise wedding, I can barely remember all the stars who have swapped nuptials. Aside from Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen admitting to crimes related to his work with the president, it's difficult to recall every scandal. And from Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum to Halsey and G-Eazy, there's a huge cloud of confusion over my head regarding all the 2018 break-ups. Here are just a few more major moments that have likely gotten lost in the mix.

1 Super Bowl Selfie Kid Christopher Polk/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The top of the year saw Justin Timberlake's highly-anticipated performance at Super Bowl LII, held on Feb. 4 at Minneapolis's U.S. Bank Stadium — but it was really selfie kid who stole the show. After making his way up into the crowd during his medley, Timberlake stopped next to a kid, who was totally into his phone, seemingly unaware of the lively and exciting performance around him. Soon after, the two begin dancing. Then the kid starts gearing up for a selfie, waiting for the perfect shot of Timberlake to take the pic in a moment that can be described as nothing short of awkward. Some Twitter users argued it was actually the best moment of the show, though, because... it was.

2 Kylie's Addition To The Kardashian Clan Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yes, Stormi Webster — the adorable offspring of makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott — was born in 2018. The pair welcomed their baby girl on Feb. 1, which they announced two days later in a sweet Instagram post and YouTube video. Maybe you remembered that yeah, Stormi was born this year — but did you remember how everyone went utterly bananas about Kylie's pregnancy rumors? The couple managed to keep the entire pregnancy a secret from the world, aside from a few close family members and friends up until the birth, so maybe that's why it's so hard to wrap our minds around. That, or the fact that Ky rarely posts her online, thanks to social media trolls. Sigh. Oh, and don't forget that two of Jenner's sisters also welcomed new baby girls to their respective families this year. Kim Kardashian welcomed Chicago West via gestational surrogacy on Jan. 15, 2018 and Khloé Kardashian gave birth to True Thompson on April 12, 2018.

3 Logan Paul's Video Scandal Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You know that cringeworthy YouTube video Paul posted allegedly depicting a suicide victim hanging Japan's Aokigahara Forest that nearly ruined his career? That happened in January 2018. Elite Daily previously reached out to Paul's team for comment but did not hear back. Paul has successfully moved on from the scandal, though, regularly posting content to his YouTube page, gearing up for a new movie release, and he even made the 2018 list of the highest-earning YouTube stars. Must be nice.

4 Trump Got Laughed At During The UNGA Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you saw it, it's a wonder you're still not laughing. This moment happened on Sept. 25 after President Donald Trump touted the accomplishments of his administration, claiming that it “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly. A storm of laughter followed, seemingly throwing Trump off from the rest of his speech. It was NBD, though, according to him, because he was actually trying to make the audience laugh. Eh. You be the judge: Trump later tried to play it off as if it was meant to be funny, telling CNN's Jim Acosta, "Well that was meant to get some laughter, but it was great." Sure thing, Don.

6 The Obamas' Paintings Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Those stunning portraits of the Obamas that were unveiled at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery? Yeah, those also happened in 2018 — in February, to be exact. The portraits were a big deal, not only because of the historic moment and the beautiful art, but also because of the response, including the adorable moment when a little girl went viral for her awestruck reaction to the first lady's portrait. If you need a refresher, they seriously portray Michelle Obama's "hotness" and all her unique qualities, according to the former president. Here's a look.

7 Time's Up Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images That's right: The groundbreaking anti-sexual assault and women's empowerment movement was started in 2018. While #TimesUp grew out of the viral #MeToo movement in which people, mainly women, shared their experiences with sexual harassment and assault, the Time's Up campaign was kicked off back on Jan. 1 by members of the entertainment world to fight systemic sexual misconduct in Hollywood and in blue-collar workplaces. Multiple major stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, and Emma Stone lent their voices to the campaign, and it hasn't let up yet.

8 The 2018 PyeongChang Games Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Yep, that's how wild this year has been — there was an entire Olympics you forgot about. So much went down at the 2018 Winter Olympics back in February, from Chloe Kim's historic gold medal run to the stunning closing ceremony to the glorious ice skating performances — yet it's an event that's totally in the back of many of our minds. The next events, like the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the 2032 Summer Games, for which North and South Korea have put in a joint bid to host, are already expected to be historic occasions, so with any luck, perhaps those will stick a little better.