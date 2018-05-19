IDC what you have to say — the royal wedding was seriously the biggest event of the year. (Sorry Coachella and Met Gala.) Aside from the fact that the two lovebirds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally exchanged their vows (!!!), it was a star-studded occasion, with more than a dozen celebrities attending the wedding to watch their faves tie the knot. But in addition to that, members of the public from around the United Kingdom were also invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the wedding, which has me wondering just how many people attended the royal wedding. Let me just say: the answer will likely shock you.

According to The Telegraph, 600 invitations were made for the royal wedding service, but 2,640 members of the public were invited to the Windsor Castle grounds.

There were tons of people in the audience who I was super hyped to see, but it was the Spice Girls who I looked forward to the most. The "Spice Up Your Life" singers confirmed their attendance on May 19, but it seems like Victoria Beckham and her husband, David Beckham were the only ones who made it.

When Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement back in 2017, the two promised to keep the members of the public involved as much as they could, so they could "feel part of the celebrations too," according to a statement released by Kensington Palace on March 2. It continued, "This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom."

Translation: It was about to go down.

The statement went on to say that 2,640 people would be permitted onto the wedding grounds to watch the two exchange their vows, and they would be able to check out the carriage procession as it departs from the castle. Ugh, I'll never get over not being there.

The same day, the Kensington Palace also gave the stipulations on how members of the public could score an invite to the wedding through its Twitter page. The message read:

1,200 members of the public from every corner of the United Kingdom will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.

Others that were permitted to attend the ceremony included "200 people from a range of charities and organisations which Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have a close association with," as well as "100 pupils from two local schools."

Lastly, there were also invites for "610 Windsor Castle community members," and "530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate."

This is really like Christmas in May. Wow.

Though I unfortunately wasn't able to attend the wedding, I'm hoping I'll at least score an invite to their 5-year wedding anniversary. Definitely keeping my fingers crossed on that one.

