3 Zodiac Sign Pairings Most Likely To Ghost Each Other

Being ghosted by someone might not feel good, but mutual ghosting, well, that's a little different. That's because it comes from a place of consensus, where both parties arrive at the same conclusion simultaneously (albeit independently) that things just aren't going to work out, and they both chose to quietly dip out of the connection. This happens when the compatibility and chemistry just aren't there for either party. So if you and your date happen to be zodiac sign pairings most likely to ghost each other, well, the stars just weren't in your favor this time. But hey, that's OK because it just means you're both freed up to meet someone who could be a better fit.

These couples tend to pull a mutual disappearing act when there's a clash of fundamental needs. For instance, maybe one person's a free spirit and the other's super grounded, and they can both tell this is going to be a deal-breaker. Or it could be that they simply don't have the kind of chemistry that leads to sparks flying. There's no bad blood, it's just obviously not a fit for either of you. While zodiac compatibility isn't a guarantee, it can offer some insight into which personalities fit easily with others or, in the following cases, which may lead to double ghosting.

Scorpio & Libra

They say that opposites attract, but in the case of Scorpio and Libra, opposites attract ghosts. One of Scorpio’s greatest appeals is its intensity. If you like the feeling of being pursued and desired, Scorpio's dark, seductive energy is a huge turn-on, but for chill, upbeat Libra, it's just a bit too much. That intensity feels like it could easily lead to conflict and drama, and Libra wants no part of that. While Libra may be a social butterfly, their unwillingness to meet Scorpio’s level of intensity will leave them feeling like Libra isn't deep enough for them.

Sagittarius & Cancer

Sagittarius and Cancer can have a healthy long-term relationship, it just won't be easy since they need totally opposite things from a partner. Sagittarius is the free spirit of the zodiac who's driven by a desire to experience all that the world has to offer. They lead with their intellect and need for greater knowledge. Cancer, on the other hand, is emotionally driven. They want a deep-rooted connection with a partner. But the more they try to hold onto Sagittarius, the more they'll fight their grip. If Cancer or Sag get the sense that this will be their dynamic, they may both just prefer to disappear before things get serious.

Gemini & Capricorn

Gemini is the ultimate air sign while Capricorn is the truest earth sign, so the connection for these two can be a real struggle right from the start. While Gemini’s curiosity may initially be piqued by how different Capricorn is from them, the reality of Capricorn's adherence to reality is likely to wear thin quickly for the imaginative air sign. In return, Capricorn, who's all about results, may be turned off quickly once they realize chatty Gemini's all about talk and not necessarily follow-through. When they realize they can't see eye-to-eye, it's not uncommon for them to simply do a double fade-out.

While any of these signs can make a go of it and find love and happiness, sometimes when you just simply aren't on the same page the best thing to do is just go your (mutually) separate ways.