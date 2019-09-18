Can I be honest? Libra is such a catch. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Libra knows how to make everything better. They're great listeners, creative thinkers, and often make amazing art. In fact, creativity is their superpower. Lively and diplomatic, this air sign remains cool under pressure and loves bringing strangers together. Of course, nothing's perfect all the time. So when it comes to finding love, these three zodiac signs who are least compatible with Libras may not strike the best balance.

Libra knows what to say, what to wear, and how to make everything more beautiful. Though anyone would be lucky to date one, some signs may be more inclined to tip the scales. Though astrology doesn't dictate everything, looking at compatibility can be pretty informative. While every relationship is different, learning about your zodiac sign can help you learn more about the ways you communicate with the people around you — especially the people you date. From conflicting priorities to differing daily needs, some zodiac signs may struggle to connect romantically with the scales, no matter how charming Libra is.

Here are the three zodiac signs that may struggle to connect with Libras romantically.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Though they both share a passion for the arts, in a romantic relationship, the crab and the scales may struggle to connect on an emotional level. Sensitive Cancer focuses on the details of any given situation. They're intuitive and loving and need to be able to talk to their partner about their feelings. Lively Libra looks at the big picture. They love to go out on the town and tend to shake things off and live in the present. When relationship conflicts arise, Cancer may want Libra to slow down and unpack their emotions, and Libra may want Cancer to let it go.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) When it comes down to it, Scorpio and Libra have really different needs. Passionate and intense, Scorpio's ideal match is a partner that will constantly make them feel secure and comforted in their relationship. Personable and lively, Libra needs an independent boo that prioritizes personal freedom (and who won't read too much into Libra's flirty demeanor). Though their time together is sure to be incredibly passionate and steamy, Scorpio's penchant for checking in may make Libra feel a little smothered. On the other hand, Libra's desire to do their own thing may make Scorpio feel a little ignored.