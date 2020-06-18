15 Rejection Texts That Are Way Nicer Than Ghosting

In some ways, going on a really bad date is better than going on one that's just so-so. That's because with a bad date, there's a good chance both of you are on the same page about it not being a match. Or in the case where the date was bad because they were a jerk, you don't feel any obligation to let them down easily. What about when a date wasn't bad per se, but you just aren't feeling it? That's when having a few rejection texts to send handy, rather than just straight-up ghosting a perfectly nice person, can make all the difference.

The key in this case is to just be straightforward. Let them know you think they're great, but that doesn't mean they're the right one for you. Sure, most people don't enjoy rejection, but sometimes being ghosted hurts way more than simply hearing, "Hey, this isn't a fit." That way, no one's left waiting for a text or wondering if they did something wrong. So, the next time you go out with someone who just wasn't a match, here's what to text them to let them down nicely.

1. Hi! Thanks for a fun night. I think you’re really awesome but I have to be honest, I didn’t feel the chemistry. No doubt you’re going to find someone amazing.

2. Hey, I respect you so I just want to be honest. I don’t think we're a match, but I want to wish you the best of luck out there in the dating world.

3. Thanks again for a super fun night! But to be honest, I kind of feel like we're more of a friend match.

4. Hi, just wanted to let you know I had a great time getting to know you and I think you're an awesome person. Which is why I want to be honest and let you know I’m not feeling that spark.

5. You really are so much fun to hang around with. I would really love to be friends (no seriously, I mean it). Any chance you’d be up for that?

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

6. Hey! Thanks again for last night. I kind of got the impression that you're looking for something a little more serious and that’s just not where I'm at right now. And I definitely don't want to waste your time or send mixed signals. But I'm sure someone as great as you are is going to have no trouble finding someone who's on the same page.

7. Heya. OK, awkward text time. Thanks for a fun hang, but I don't think we're vibing on that romantic level and I don't want to waste your time. You’re great though!

8. Hi. I just wanted to let you know I legit think you're amazing. But I kind of feel like we’re missing that spark. Anyway, dating is so weird! So, good luck out there.

9. Hiya, it’s been really fun getting to know you but I think [insert issue that makes you incompatible] would make taking this to the next level a real challenge.

10. Hi, thanks again for the other night. It was fun, but I’m guessing you kind of feel the same way about there not being a connection. I wanted to spare you having to send the message saying so because it can be super awk, but at the same time ghosting isn’t cool. Good luck out there.

South_agency/E+/Getty Images

11. Hi, I'm glad I got the chance to get to know you the other night. But if I'm honest I don't think we have a ton in common.

12. So I just want to say I think you're a super nice person and I had a lot of fun, but I just think we’re not looking for the same thing right now.

13. Hi, it's been fun getting to know you, but honestly I'm looking for something more serious at the moment and I respect that you're not in that place right now. I hope you understand.

14. Hey, I enjoyed getting to know you, but I kind of get the sense we're in different places in our lives right now.

15. Hi, I just wanted to let you know I think you're really great, but I don't see this going anywhere. I know it's super awk to get a text like this, but I honestly like you too much to be rude and ghost you.

Sending a rejection text can be challenging, because you don't want to let someone down or hurt their feelings, which is a big reason why people ghost. But if you've ever been on the other end of someone pulling a Casper, then you can understand why being let down easily can be a much kinder way of calling it quits.