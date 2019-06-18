Dating apps have improved the dating process in so many ways, most of all because they've made it so convenient. I mean, there are probably hundreds of people in your area that you likely never would have even had the chance to meet and fall in love with, just sitting in your pocket. For all the good things about dating apps, though, the one thing they haven't made easier is rejecting someone. It basically always sucks. However, you can make it suck less by having polite rejection messages to send on dating apps ready, if you're ever just not feeling it.

Sure, there is always the option to ghost someone, and if that person is being a creep then by all means Casper away. You definitely do not owe someone a gentle rejection. However, in most cases, letting someone down easy is the best policy. So, to help with this, I reached out to Julie Spira, online dating expert and author of Love in the Age of Trump: How Politics is Polarizing Relationships for her advice on what to say to someone you're chatting with, but you realize it's going nowhere. We've all been there, and it's super awkward. Here is what Spira had to say.

A polite rejection is better than ghosting. Giphy In an ideal world, everyone you match with would be that, a match. More often than not, though, you find some reason why they're just not someone you are feeling in that way. “Sometimes when you match on a dating app, you can get a change of heart, and decide they really weren’t a fit,” Spira tells Elite Daily. In that case, you have a choice to make, she says: Whether to be clear about how you’re feeling or just cut off communication. “Some reasons why you should or shouldn’t reply include if you’ve only received one message and haven’t chatted back and forth to someone, or if you were in a deep chat, and suddenly aren’t feeling it,” says Spira. “Either way, if you have an opportunity to take the high road and send a message back to someone who took the time to look at your profile and wrote a nice message to you, you should do so.” Again, that's unless they are making you feel uncomfortable. If that's the case, all bets are off.

How to let someone know you’re not interested tactfully. Giphy Knowing that you should let someone down easy and know how to do it are two very different things, but Spira says it doesn’t have to be that complicated. Here is what she suggests: “Hi (insert name). Thanks for your message, but I don’t think we’re a fit, as the geography would make it challenging. I wish you the best of luck with your search.” “Hi (insert name). Thanks for reaching out. I’m more comfortable dating someone closer in age to myself, but I hope you find someone amazing on this app.” “Hi (insert name). Thanks for your message. I’m more of a book-worm, and you’re super-active, and I’m just not a fan of water sports. I hope you find someone to catch a wave with.” While these messages will need to be catered to your situation’s specifics, the key here is the emphasis is on being a mismatch, rather than a rejection of them as a person. “Rejection sucks, and to let someone know you aren’t interested because of distance, activity level, or age, it’s an easy out, allows you to take the high road, and doesn’t put the person getting rejected down,” explains Spira