Crushing on Sagittarius can simultaneously be the most exciting and frustrating experience. It's thrilling because, when you’ve caught their eye, they're just so fun and charming to be around, and it's also frustrating because they tend to disappear and reappear seemingly at random. But hey, you don’t get a reputation for being the free spirit of the zodiac by being predictable. Since they're so notoriously hard to pin down, having a few flirty texts to send a Sagittarius can be just what you need to get (and hold) their attention. That's because, along with being unpredictable, Sag is known for being a shameless flirt.

The key to writing a flirty text is in understanding what makes Sag tick. Like all the fire signs, Sagittarius is very passionate, confident, and driven to pursue whatever draws their interest. They're naturally optimistic and love to laugh and have fun. What they aren't interested in is drama, so being overly emotional is an instant turn-off. In other words, avoid getting sentimental with Sag, since they'd rather just keep things light and breezy. They're thinkers rather than feelers; philosophical minds who seek out new experiences to expand their world view, and love anything that makes them ponder larger questions. Above all, they value their freedom. While they're rarely in a hurry to settle down, when they are ready it will need to be with a partner who truly gets them and is satisfied to let them be themselves. That includes allowing them to be their spontaneous selves.

martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

When you’re flirting with Sag, there's no need to be shy. They appreciate directness and are happy to flirt right back. It also doesn’t hurt to show them your spontaneous side, so random invites or deets about something fun you’re doing are big turn-ons for Sagittarius. Finally, asking them deeper questions is another way to engage their curiosity — and their attraction. With all of that in mind, here are some flirty texts to send your Sag crush that this free spirit can't resist.

1. You looked really hot today, just thought you should know.

2. If we could hop on a plane today, where would you want to go and what would you want to do... with me?

3. Wow, would you look at this view? [Attach a photo of you somewhere outdoors and beautiful.] Wish you were here!

4. Quick question: What would you do if I kissed you?

5. I like you... Your turn.

6. Which would you rather: that people think you’re sexy, or that that you’re smart? (Spoiler alert: I think you’re both.)

7. Can I get your opinion on something? 😉 [Send a sexy pic]

8. Hey, I know this is last minute but I’m grabbing a drink... wanna join me?

COROIMAGE/Moment/Getty Images

9. What are your top three turn-ons? Go!

10. What, to you, makes someone a good kisser?

11. I feel like you always know about cool stuff first. What are you into right now?

12. I’m bored. Want to play truth or dare?

13. What do you find sexy about a person that others usually don't?

14. Did you see [insert documentary name]? If not, we should watch it together!

15. I'm going here this weekend. [Send link to map.] You should come!

Send any of these to your Sagittarius crush, and there’s a very good chance they’ll be intrigued — and eager for more.