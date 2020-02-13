The “Good Night” Text To Send Your Partner, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

If it were up to you and your partner, you’d likely prefer to end each night snuggled up together while drifting off to sleep. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible for every couple. This is why sending a sweet text before you go to sleep is one way to recreate some of that connection, even when you're apart. If you want to level up your nightly message, consider sending a good night text based on partner’s zodiac sign to help personalize it in a way that speaks to a fundamental part of them. Because there’s nothing sweeter than being with someone who truly "gets" you on a deeper level.

For some zodiac signs, the ideal good night message is something that reinforces your emotional connection, while for others it's something that stirs the passion between you. Either way, the act of sending a good night message is an easy way to communicate that they’re on your mind and hold an important place in your heart and life. Yep, sending a sweet text can have a positive impact on your partner. If you're not sure what to say, no worries, here's some inspiration to help get you typing.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

For Aries, every day is just an excuse for new exciting experiences. Sending a good night text that expresses just how much you’re on the same page with their approach to life will have them dreaming about what adventures the two of you will get up to next.

Good night babe. I’m gonna go dream about our next adventure together.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images

For a sensual sign like Taurus, nothing says good night like reminding them of how good it feels to have you in their arms.

I wish I were snuggled up with you right now. But don’t worry, we’ll make up for lost cuddle time when we’re together next. Good night, love!

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Gemini has a fascination with getting to know the people they care about. So, chances are your good night text will come at the end of an extended conversation.

I could seriously stay up all night chatting with you. You’re so funny! But I can’t, so I guess we'll have to finish our convo tomorrow. Good night, cutie.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Cancers crave security and emotional connection in their relationships, so any chance you have to reinforce that bond is going to let them rest easier at night and in your connection.

Hey hon, before you go to sleep I just wanted to quickly tell you just how much you mean to me. Sweet dreams.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

There’s no such thing as too many compliments when it comes to loving a Leo. Send them off into the sweetest of dreams by reminding them just how adorable you find them.

Hey babe, I’m just thinking about how cute you look in your pajamas. Swoon. Nite!

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Virgo tends to step into the caretaking role in every relationship and friendship in their life. As a result, they often forget to take care of themselves. A good night next that makes them feel taken care of is a truly sweet way to end their day.

Heya, just wanted to send you a quick good night text and say I hope you get a great night’s sleep. XOXO

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Libra’s ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love and romance, so don’t be afraid to go all the way in on the mushy stuff with this amorous sign.

Hey cutie. I hope you dream about me tonight because you’re my dream come true. Good night!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

If you want to guarantee your Scorpio partner has sweet dreams, send them a good night message that ignites their passion and acknowledges just how attracted to them you still are.

I wish I were with you right now… but then if I were, I wouldn’t get any sleep. Night babe.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Freedom is essential to Sagittarius, but that doesn’t mean they don't appreciate hearing that their presence is wanted and enjoyed. So, a message that reinforces the fact that you respect their space, while still showing your desire, strikes the perfect balance for Sag.

Hey, I wanted to let you know I’m really glad you’re doing you tonight. Still, I can't wait until I have you back in my bed again. Sleep tight babe.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

Charday Penn/E+/Getty Images

Capricorn’s one the hardest working and most driven signs in the zodiac, so a message at the end of the day that lets them know you’re in their corner and recognize their efforts is sure to put a sleepy smile on their face.

Hey babe, you killed it today, so go get some well-deserved rest. You can finish taking over the world tomorrow. Sweet dreams!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aquarius is a highly unique sign. They follow their own path and break every mold. Still, like any other sign, they love to feel seen by the people they love. So, a good night message that embraces them for the individual they are is the perfect way to end their day.

Hey weirdo, I just wanted to let you know I’m thinking about you. Hope to see you in my dreams. Good night!

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

For the most traditionally romantic sign, nothing but the sweetest message will do. Go ahead and lean into the fantasy for your Pisces lover.

The best part of dreaming about you is getting to wake up to the reality of you. Sweet dreams, love.

The beauty of sending a good night text is that it's an easy way to express to your partner how much they mean to you both with the words you write but also in the action and thought that went into sending it. It lets them know they’re the last thing on your mind at night because they matter to you. And finding someone who cares about you like this, well, that's the dream.