For some folks, sexting just comes naturally. They fire off freaky dispatches faster than their thumbs (typing on the screen, get your mind out of the gutter) will allow. And then there are folks more like me, the introverts who, despite being down with sexting in theory, inevitably catch a raging case of writer’s block whenever it comes time to actually, you know, writing one. Does that sound familiar? Whether you're a little on the shy side or are just looking for inspiration, you can get some steamy ideas on what to sext your partner, based on their zodiac sign.

Even seasoned sexters can step up their game by catering their message to their partner's most innate desires. By knowing what erotic buttons to push with your sext, you can pretty much guarantee your partner will be turned on AF when they get it. What you may also learn in the process is that sexting is not as intimidating as you thought, and may even be a bit addictive. You'll also learn a lot more about what turns you on, which is always an empowering and exciting thing. So, on that note, let’s get to sexting. Here is some filthy fodder, courtesy of the stars, to get your imagination going.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy “I was thinking about you and I got so turned on I had to sneak off somewhere more private to touch myself.” For adventurous and impulsive Aries, the idea that you are getting so turned on that you’re actually touching yourself in the wild is a huge turn-on. Don't be surprised if they follow your lead for themselves!

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy “Tonight when I see you, first I'm going to make you come, and then we're going to snuggle TF out of each other ." Your sweet Taurus may crave closeness and connection, but they don’t mind getting dirty and at all. They love being made a priority, especially in the bedroom.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Giphy “I keeping thinking of you and … umm… I didn’t know it was even possible for someone to get me this wet.” Intellect and sensuality intermingle for The Twins, so straight-up dirty talk is the way to their heart — and their pants. This line is a classic for a very good reason.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy “Hey you. Quick question, if I were there right now, what would you want me to do to you?” Creative Cancer’s biggest erogenous zone is their imagination, so if you really want to turn them on, get their naughty creative juices, well, flowing.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22) Giphy “I can’t stop picturing you naked and it’s getting me so turned on.” Leo is at their most aroused when all admiring eyes are on them. Stroke their ego with sexts about how much picturing them naked turns you on, and you can pretty much bet they’ll be stroking too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22) Giphy “Hey sexy, I want you to tell me a story — one I can touch myself to.” Don’t let the whole Virgin thing fool you — Virgos are freaky AF, especially when it comes to sexting. But instead of random declarations, they like their erotic texts to have a narrative. Come together to write a little texting story, with a climax that leaves everyone satisfied.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22) Giphy “If you were here right now, I’d want to take your hands and pin them above your head. And then…” While Libras prefer balance in most areas of their lives, they don’t mind a little, ahem, balance play in the bedroom. They are usually versatile when it comes to playing top or bottom, so depending on your mood, you can take turns pinning one another.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21) Giphy “Last night I had a dream about you. You made me your sex slave and it was hot AF.” The Scorpio is a born dom, even if they don’t know it yet. Get that dirty imagination going with a text that says you’re ready to be topped.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21) Giphy “I can't stop imagining you, me, and another woman.” Playful Sagittarius gets a bad rep for being a bit fickle, but there are plenty of loyal Sag lovers who don’t have a wandering eye. Still, there is nothing wrong with a little fantasy now and then, right?

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19) Giphy “Want to play a little game? Pretend I’m a stranger and talk me into touching myself.” Kinky Caps love a little role play, so if you’re dating one you may want to invest in some costumes and get ready to play some very sexty role-playing games.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18) Giphy “Hey you, I got a new toy today. Want to come over and play?” Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the planet of tools, so it’s hardly any wonder that sex toys give them a real buzz… in the pants.