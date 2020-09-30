Libras are known for being the ultimate social butterflies of the zodiac who always go out of their way to bring people together. Their light and airy personalities paired with their radiant energy also make Libras wonderful people to be in relationships with. One thing's for sure, if you're dating a Libra, you already know that they're all about passion, love, and positivity. So, if you're thinking of song lyrics to send your Libra partner, sentimental language and poetic imagery will surely pull on their heartstrings. Here are some song lyrics that will resonate with your Libra love.

1. “Maybe I think you’re cute and funny, maybe I wanna do what bunnies do with you, if you know what I mean.” — Ingrid Michaelson, "You and I"

2. "Your love, lifting me higher, than I've ever been lifted before." — Jackie Wilson, "Higher and Higher"

3. "Whenever I'm alone with you, you make me feel like I am home again." — The Cure, "Lovesong"

4. "Home is wherever I'm with you." — Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes, "Home"

5. "I love to see her face in daylight. It's more than just our bodies at night." — Leon Bridges, "Beyond"

6. "And all the ways, I got to know, your pretty face and electric soul." — Lana Del Rey, "Young and Beautiful"

7. "Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us. We're far from the shallow now." — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"

8. "You and me together through the days and nights, I don't worry 'cause everything's gonna be alright." — Alicia Keys, "No One"

9. “Call it magic, call it true. I call it magic when I'm with you.” — Coldplay, "Magic"

Shutterstock

10. "I could make you happy, make your dreams come true. Nothing that I wouldn’t do. Go to the ends of the Earth for you, to make you feel my love." — Adele, "Make You Feel My Love"

11. "I see your true colors, and that’s why I love you. So don’t be afraid to let them show. Your true colors are beautiful like a rainbow." — Cyndi Lauper, "True Colors"

12. "I got my eyes on you, you're everything that I see, I want your hot love and emotion, endlessly. I can't get over you, you left your mark on me." — Drake, "Hold On, We're Going Home"

13. “Something in you, lit up heaven in me. The feeling won't let me sleep.” — Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"

14. "I have died every day, waiting for you. Darling, don't be afraid, I have loved you for a thousand years. I'll love you for a thousand more." — Christina Perri, "A Thousand Years"

15. "And I'd give up forever to touch you, 'cause I know that you feel me somehow. You're the closest to heaven that I'll ever be and I don't want to go home right now." — Goo Goo Dolls, "Iris"

Ultimately, Libras are all about the lovey-dovey feels. Sweet gestures like sending them song lyrics are important aspects of making them feel loved. Any lyrics that remind them of your connection are sure to bring a smile to their face.