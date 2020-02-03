Short of getting your car towed during a snowstorm or having your pants rip during an important meeting, there are few things worse than having an awesome night with someone and then never hearing from them again. Whether you sent a casual text the morning after or literally agreed to make plans for another date, getting ghosted by someone can be completely disorienting. And while astrology can't dictate everything, knowing the three zodiac signs most likely to ghost you after a hookup may help you navigate the world of casual dating.

While you certainly don't need to full-on date everyone you hook up with, sharing about your intentions before you get frisky can be a considerate thing to do. Whether you drop a, "Hey, I'm just interested in a one-time thing" during your date or put "Not looking for anything serious" in your Bumble profile, giving your hookup a heads up can be a great way to nix any potential heartache or uncertainty about the future. Nobody likes to feel like they're out of the loop and getting ghosted, even after a single hookup can be majorly confusing.

Here are the three zodiac signs most likely to ghost you after a hookup.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) It's not that adventurous Sagittarius is trying to be shady — it's that they're just so enticed by the prospect of trying new things and meeting new people that they often forget to tie up loose ends (read: text their hookup back in a timely manner) before moving on. Independent and self-sufficient, Sag listens to their own intuition more than anything else and isn't always great at articulating their intentions for the future. This passionate fire sign easily gets swept up in the moment, and may not always let their date know that they're only looking for a one-time thing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Water sign Scorpio is private. Their heart is like a locked safe buried deep in the bottom of the ocean, guarded by sharks and killer whales. While they make for an intense and passionate lover (that is often super adventurous between the sheets), Scorpio needs a lot of time to process their feelings. In silence. Alone. After a hookup, this water sign may need days or even weeks to collect their thoughts and really unpack how they want to move forward — if they want to move forward at all. Though communication is always key, Scorpio may not be great at letting their date know that they're not looking for anything serious.