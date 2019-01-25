If texting a ghost isn’t an option, what should you do? The experts say that, instead of worrying about someone who has decided to disappear out of your life without explanation, you just focus on moving on and putting all that energy back into taking care of yourself. “Don’t take it personally,” Laurel House, celebrity dating coach and host of Man Whisperer podcast, tells Elite Daily. “It’s also unnecessary to hold onto anger towards them, because that’s allowing them to be in control of your emotions. Don’t give them that. If you need time to emotionally heal, take the time. Do something that makes you feel happy, fulfilled, emotionally safe. Be selfish. Then get back out there and move on!”

If you’ve just started dating the ghost, it can be a lot easier to let go of. However, if this is someone you have an established relationship with, North says to take the time you need to heal. “There’s this empty space in your life with no explanation,” she admits. “If you can’t get them to respond, take solace in the fact that they’re unable to be honest and do the work that’s necessary to make a relationship work so you’re definitely better off without them.” On the other hand, if this was someone fairly new in your life, Poppy Spencer, licensed clinical professional counselor and certified relational expert, suggests you do two things. “Delete or block the phone number [and] hop back on Tinder or Bumble — and if the ‘ghoster’ pops up, definitely swipe left,” she tells Elite Daily.

In the end, giving up on a ghost and letting that bad energy go is the first step toward something better, as Kevon Owen, relationship counselor and licensed clinical psychotherapist, tells Elite Daily. His advice: “Embrace the ghost. Ghost them back and return to the relationships that value you more than to leave you. If it’s to avoid conflict, say goodbye to the cowards. If it’s because ghosting you was easier, say goodbye to the disrespectful. If it’s coming from a place of trying to protect your heart, take the gift. There are people who want to love and value you. Give your energy to them.”

While the mystery of why someone disappeared out of your life can be compelling and tempting, the experts are clear: Don’t text a ghost. Put down that phone. Better yet, pick it up and start looking for someone new — and better.