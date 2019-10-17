23 Sweet Texts To Send Your Air Sign Partner That'll Blow Them Away

No zodiac sign appreciates a heartfelt text like an air sign. Libras, Aquarians, and Geminis love reading, writing, speaking, or anything that combines those three activities with sentimentality. Water signs (Scorpios, Pisceans, and Cancers) also tend to enjoy soft, sweet sentiments from their partners, but air signs will just about melt into a puddle with just a few feels. If you have some sweet texts to send your air sign partner in your back pocket, that means you're probably pretty in-tune with what they need to feel loved.

Not only will your partner's face widen into a big grin when your message pops up, but they'll probably pull out their phone over and over again to re-read it because of their endearingly gushy nature. They'll appreciate having a concrete reminder of how much you love them, especially if they get stuck overthinking, (as they often do, no shade!).

A solid text to send your air sign partner might include something as simple as: "Hey, the lyrics in this reminded me of you," along with a link to the song. You can also send them a quick text like, "I ran across this poem and it seems right up your alley." There is no such thing as "too cheesy" for air signs. They'll feel special because not only are you sharing something beautiful with them, but because they'll know that whatever you saw made you think of them. Air signs are simple: They just want to know you care.

Below, 23 more texts that'll brighten an air sign's day.

Texts For Your Libra Partner Mihajlo Ckovric/Stocksy Libras strive for balance, particularly between beauty and brains. As a Libra's partner, one of the best ways to make them feel the love is to compliment their sense of style and their sensibility and logic. Here's what'll make your air sign bae smile. "Apart from you killing the fashion game, I really admire how thoughtful you are." "I can't wait to go to Paris Fashion Week and explore the city with you one day. I'm speaking it into existence! 🥂" "You truly have a way with words." "Hey! Just wanted to see how you're doing today, but I was also wondering what you ended up wearing? So send pics. 💖" "You impress me more and more each day." "I just saw this and thought of you." "This" can be anything from an Instagram post of a fashion icon, or asocial justice role model that your partner looks up to. "Thank you for always being so loving and kind." It's easy to get caught up in a Libra's appearance and soft nature and decide they're all fluff with no substance. Your Libra partner will be so grateful for a sweet text that acknowledges all the things that make them special.

Texts For Your Gemini Partner Geminis don't just want to be the smartest person in the room. They want to be the funniest and the most liked, too. If you want to warm your Gemini partner's heart, remind them that they're sharp and charming. "I was just looking through all the tweets you sent me the other day and I was smiling so much my cheeks hurt. 💛" "You're super funny, you know that? I was just thinking of the time that [Insert memory that always cracks you two up here]." "BTW You're one of my favorite humans on Earth." "I just saw this and thought of you." ["This" can be a meme or their most-used reaction gif.] "TBH, you're probably the funniest person I know. 🤷🏾‍♀️" "All my friends have been gushing about how lucky I am to be dating you, and guess what? I agree!" "You're the best thing that's ever happened to me." "This memory from a year ago popped up and I remembered I had such a good time because you were there." Sometimes, it can be hard to make sense of Geminis and the duality they present to the world. They aren't symbolized by the twins for nothing, you know. As a partner to a Gemini, you'd do well in reassuring them that you admire their analytic, calculating side just as much as you love their extroverted, people-pleasing side.