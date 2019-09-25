I’ve got to give a shoutout to my Scorpio friends. This mysterious, protective sign is just the person you want on your team, and TBH, they’re my go-to pals when I need to vent about drama. Scorpios know how to keep secrets, and their sharp intuition makes them super adept at understanding the truth. They’re also loyal partners when they fall in love, although they won’t open their hearts to just anyone. The zodiac signs who are most compatible with Scorpios can have an amazing connection once they break down this water sign’s chilly exterior.

If you’re lucky enough to be dating a Scorpio, you know just how intense and fulfilling a bond they can form with their partner. Scorpios, who are born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 22, are extremely guarded and cautious when it comes to relationships. They’re known as the most sexual zodiac sign — but don’t mistake this for a desire to get it on with just anyone. A Scorpio wants to form an all-consuming, passionate connection with their partner, which includes having super hot sexual chemistry. But they won’t mess around with anyone who might take them for granted.

When paired with one of the following signs, Scorpios can truly open up and fall in love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Shutterstock Cancer, like Scorpio, is a water sign, which means emotions are of utmost importance in a relationship. Both partners care about committing themselves to one person, so they can have an incredibly deep connection once they’ve chosen each other. They won’t scare each other off with their intensity; instead, they’ll be drawn to this about one another. A Scorpio-Cancer pairing needs a great deal of trust to succeed. Both signs are afraid of being burned by someone, so they’ll want to create a foundation of vulnerability and honesty in order to share their deepest feelings. But because they innately understand each other, they may find that their communication comes naturally.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Virgos are known for wanting partners who make them feel validated, supported, and chosen — and Scorpios can do just that. While their differing approaches to life make them an unexpected match, this pair can actually complement each other perfectly. Virgos are critical, reserved, and responsible, while Scorpios are emotional, loyal, and possessive. When paired together, these signs stay focused on each other, and their relationship becomes the most important aspect of both of their lives. Virgo helps Scorpio stay grounded, while Scorpio encourages Virgo to be more adventurous and bold. In many ways, they’re the definition of “opposites attract," even though they aren't technically opposite each other in the zodiac.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20) Since Scorpio and Capricorn are two of the most loyal signs in the zodiac, it’s only natural that they’d gravitate toward one another. Typically, they want to develop a friendship first, so the Scorpio can assess their feelings and the Capricorn can decide if the relationship is practical. But once they’re ready to date, these two can bring out the best in each other. Capricorn is a principled, stable partner who values material success, but a Scorpio can help them love more deeply and fully. (Earth and water are an essential match, after all!) Together, they can build a very committed, stable relationship and help each other learn and grow.